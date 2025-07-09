Marvel Comics' "Return to Planet Hulk" One-Shot Will See Greg Pak and Carlos Pagulayan Reunite This Fall

20 years ago in the pages of Incredible Hulk and Giant-Size Hulk, Marvel Comics gave us the now-iconic Planet Hulk storyline by Greg Pak and Carlos Pagulayan. And now, those two creators are set to head back to the planet Sakaar in Return to Planet Hulk.

What’s happening:

Marvel Comics has announced a special one-shot release for this fall entitled Return to Planet Hulk in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the company’s acclaimed Planet Hulk storyline from 2025.

in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the company’s acclaimed storyline from 2025. Return to Planet Hulk will reunite the creative team behind Planet Hulk – namely writer Greg Pak ( Star Wars: Darth Vader ) and artist Carlos Pagulayan ( Sabretooth: The Dead Don’t Talk ).

will reunite the creative team behind – namely writer Greg Pak ( ) and artist Carlos Pagulayan ( ). The story will see Hulk returning to the planet Sakaar, which was depicted in director Taika Waititi’s 2017 Marvel Studios movie Thor: Ragnarok after being introduced in the comics. Return to Planet Hulk will be released on Wednesday, October 8th wherever comic books are sold.

What they’re saying:

Writer Greg Pak: “Working on Planet Hulk remains one of the greatest joys of my comics career, and I'm enormously grateful for the love so many readers have shared for the storyline over the years. This 20th anniversary special is a celebration and a huge thank you to everyone -- and a chance to take one more journey into the dark heart of the Green Scar and add to the wild mythos of Sakaar. It's also a huge pleasure to be working with Carlo Pagulayan and Mark Paniccia again -- it's like we never left off, and it feels like home."

Marvel Comics synopsis: "GAMMA-IRRADIATED GLADITORIAL ACTION ON PLANET HULK! Green blood will flow and sparks will fly! After escaping the Red King's deadly arena, Hulk faces ferocious monsters and smashes his way through malicious machines and wild robotic terrors in one of his most important battles of survival on the war-torn planet of Sakaar! Two possible destinies are at stake! The SAKAARSON, savior of the planet, or the WORLDBREAKER, the legendary destroyer! Will his rage only fuel the chaos of this alien world?"

