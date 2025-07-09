"Age of Revelation" Crossover Event Will Take Marvel Comics' "X-Men" Line Ten Years Into the Future
The heir of Apocalypse is setting his sights on Earth.
Starting this fall, but to be teased next week with issue #0, Marvel Comics is unleashing the “Age of Revelation" into its popular X-Men lineup. More details can be found below.
What’s happening:
- Marvel Comics has revealed details for its upcoming X-Men crossover event “Age of Revelation," which is set ten years into the future of our mutant heroes. It arrives in celebration of the 30th anniversary of X-Men: Age of Apocalypse, and centers around the character of Doug Ramsey, AKA Revelation.
- X-Men: Age of Revelation #0 will be released next week, and X-Men: Age of Revelation - Overture #1 will be released on Wednesday, October 1st. Both will be written by Jed MacKay (The Avengers) with art by Humberto Ramos (Spider-Boy) and Ryan Stegman (King In Black), respectively.
- Crossover tie-ins will include Amazing X-Men, Unbreakable X-Men, Binary, Cloak Or Dagger, Longshots, Omega Kids, Sinister’s Six, Undead-Pool, Expatriate X-Men, The Last Wolverine, Iron & Frost, Laura Kinner: Sabretooth, Radioactive Spider-Man, Rogue Storm, X-Vengers, and X-Men: Book of Revelation. You can see the logos for those titles in the image below.
What they’re saying:
- Marvel Comics: “AGE OF REVELATION takes current X-Men storytelling 10 years into the future. After being welcomed onto Cyclops’ X-Men with open arms, Revelation set out on the impossible task that Apocalypse entrusted him with: creating a world where only the fittest survived. With his linguistic mutant power amplified to an astonishing new level, Doug commands Earth itself with his voice, reshaping it as a utopian haven for mutantkind. It’s a mutant homeland built on an insidious lie, spreading across the planet and wiping out humanity until it becomes a mutant homeworld!"
- Writer Jed MacKay: “Enter... the Age of Revelation! I'm extremely excited to be at the center of this event-- we're traveling to the alien future of the Age of Revelation, where the stories unfolding in the Revelation Territories and beyond will decide whether this is the dawn of a new world, or the end of one. We've been exploring a whole world, and it's been really exciting to see other creators make corners of it their own!"
