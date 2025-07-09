"Age of Revelation" Crossover Event Will Take Marvel Comics' "X-Men" Line Ten Years Into the Future

The heir of Apocalypse is setting his sights on Earth.

Starting this fall, but to be teased next week with issue #0, Marvel Comics is unleashing the “Age of Revelation" into its popular X-Men lineup. More details can be found below.

What’s happening:

Marvel Comics has revealed details for its upcoming X-Men crossover event “Age of Revelation," which is set ten years into the future of our mutant heroes. It arrives in celebration of the 30th anniversary of X-Men: Age of Apocalypse , and centers around the character of Doug Ramsey, AKA Revelation.

crossover event “Age of Revelation," which is set ten years into the future of our mutant heroes. It arrives in celebration of the 30th anniversary of , and centers around the character of Doug Ramsey, AKA Revelation. X-Men: Age of Revelation #0 will be released next week, and X-Men: Age of Revelation - Overture #1 will be released on Wednesday, October 1st. Both will be written by Jed MacKay ( The Avengers ) with art by Humberto Ramos ( Spider-Boy ) and Ryan Stegman ( King In Black ), respectively.

#0 will be released next week, and X-Men: Age of Revelation - Overture #1 will be released on Wednesday, October 1st. Both will be written by Jed MacKay ( ) with art by Humberto Ramos ( ) and Ryan Stegman ( ), respectively. Crossover tie-ins will include Amazing X-Men, Unbreakable X-Men, Binary, Cloak Or Dagger, Longshots, Omega Kids, Sinister’s Six, Undead-Pool, Expatriate X-Men, The Last Wolverine, Iron & Frost, Laura Kinner: Sabretooth, Radioactive Spider-Man, Rogue Storm, X-Vengers, and X-Men: Book of Revelation. You can see the logos for those titles in the image below.

What they’re saying:

“AGE OF REVELATION takes current X-Men storytelling 10 years into the future. After being welcomed onto Cyclops’ X-Men with open arms, Revelation set out on the impossible task that Apocalypse entrusted him with: creating a world where only the fittest survived. With his linguistic mutant power amplified to an astonishing new level, Doug commands Earth itself with his voice, reshaping it as a utopian haven for mutantkind. It’s a mutant homeland built on an insidious lie, spreading across the planet and wiping out humanity until it becomes a mutant homeworld!" Writer Jed MacKay: “Enter... the Age of Revelation! I'm extremely excited to be at the center of this event-- we're traveling to the alien future of the Age of Revelation, where the stories unfolding in the Revelation Territories and beyond will decide whether this is the dawn of a new world, or the end of one. We've been exploring a whole world, and it's been really exciting to see other creators make corners of it their own!"

