"One World Under Doom" #8, More Tie-In Issues Previewed by Marvel Comics as Event Approaches Climax

One World Under Doom has been heating up the comic-shop racks this summer, as the villainous Victor Von Doom has taken control of Earth using his newfound power after assuming the title of Sorcerer Supreme. And now, Marvel Comics has released a preview of the eighth and penultimate installment of the One World Under Doom crossover miniseries.

Marvel Comics has released the very exciting cover art– featuring the Thing clobbering Victor Von Doom– and a synopsis (see below) for the penultimate issue of its current One World Under Doom crossover event.

crossover event. One World Under Doom #8 will be released on Wednesday, October 15th and is being written by Ryan North ( Fantastic Four ) with art by R.B. Silva ( Ultimate Hawkeye ) and cover art by Ben Harvey ( West Coast Avengers ).

#8 will be released on Wednesday, October 15th and is being written by Ryan North ( ) with art by R.B. Silva ( ) and cover art by Ben Harvey ( ). Marvel also released covers and synopses for the One World Under Doom tie-in issues Red Hulk #9 (due out October 1st) and Runaways #5 (October 29th), both of which are viewable below.

Red Hulk #9 synopsis: "Thunderbolt Ross is a fugitive in his own country, but he still has secret allies inside the government. When he calls in a favor, he gets the help he needs to launch a mission to Latveria to clear his name and take on War-Wolf and Doom."

Runaways #5 synopsis: "Will Alex and the Runaways be able to put aside their differences and make peace in the face of DOOM? Will Karolina have a change of heart about the Staff of One when the chips are down? Will Chase be able to look past his anger at Gert? And what does the future hold for the Runaways? All this and more in the heartbreaking finale!"

