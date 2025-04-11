Reed Richards Reveals a Terrible Secret About Doom in August’s “One World Under Doom” #6

The limited series resumes after taking a one-month break in July.

Though there won’t be a new issue of One World Under Doom in July, when the series returns in August, based on the cover art, it looks like Doom’s really had it with his archrival, Reed Richards.

What’s Happening:

Though there will be tie-in issues to the ongoing One World Under Doom storyline in July, the core One World Under Doom nine-issue limited series comic will take a break that month. However, it will be back in August with One World Under Doom #6 by writer Ryan North and artist R.B. Silva.

nine-issue limited series comic will take a break that month. However, it will be back in August with #6 by writer Ryan North and artist R.B. Silva. Marvel describes #6 as “a pivotal issue that sets the stage for the event’s final months. In One World Under Doom #6, a dark truth behind Emperor Doom’s power is exposed—but will it bring about Doom’s fall or force him to tighten his grip!"

#6, a dark truth behind Emperor Doom’s power is exposed—but will it bring about Doom’s fall or force him to tighten his grip!" In issue #6, Doom's reign has been a success for months - with even some of the heroes questioning if they're on the right side. A final desperate gamble is conceived, and Reed reveals a terrible secret he's acquired about Doom's global domination - but will it be enough? And what has Doom been hiding under that Latverian Dome? All is revealed - at terrible cost! It's the beginning of the end for some, and the beginning of a new age for others…

One World Under Doom #6, featuring a cover by Ben Harvey, is on sale August 6.

