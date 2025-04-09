Science and Magic Come Together in “G.O.D.S.: One World Under Doom”
The cosmic entities from Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti’s G.O.D.S. series will return July 30 in G.O.D.S.: One World Under Doom. This tie-in comic is written by Ryan North and illustrated by Francesco Mortarino.
- The new Marvel Comics storytelling era, One World Under Doom, highlights Doctor Doom's dominance, led by event architect Ryan North and artist R.B. Silva, along with various tie-in issues.
- In July, North teams up with acclaimed artist Francesco Mortarino to release a significant one-shot tie-in, G.O.D.S.: One World Under Doom, which will examine the impact of Doom's rise on the cosmic hierarchy of the Marvel Universe.
- G.O.D.S.: One World Under Doom will explore the innovative concepts introduced in G.O.D.S. by Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti.
- This remarkable series redefines the cosmic hierarchy of the Marvel Universe, revealing the complex factions that shape reality while confronting the challenges of Doom's reign and the threats it poses to their powerful entities.
- Through a blend of science and sorcery, Doctor Doom has taken control of the world, prompting Wyn, the sole Avatar of The-Powers-That-Be, to investigate and find a solution.
- He is joined by his disenchanted apprentice, Mia DiMaria, a college student dissatisfied with her role.
- As events unfold, Mia becomes embroiled in a crisis that could shape Earth's future.
- Doctor Victor Von Doom recognizes her potential and offers her liberation from Wyn's influence, but such gifts come at a price.
- This oversized one-shot merges science and magic, placing the G.O.D.S. narrative at the heart of the Marvel Universe, serving as both an engaging entry point and a warning of impending doom.
- Ryan North: “I will say it is absolutely a fool's errand to follow after Jonathan Hickman in a corner of the Marvel Universe that he personally invented, but G.O.D.S. are a lot of fun, and the chance to see where Mia and Wyn were after their story - and how Doom would intersect with all of it - was too alluring to let up. If you've never read G.O.D.S., this is a great way to meet the characters and if you have—welcome back. Mia is not having a great time of it, but Emperor Doom sees something in her..."
