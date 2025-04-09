Marvel Future Fight Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary and Opens Custom Event Page
A Countdown Check-In event has been initiated in preparation for the 10th Anniversary Event.
Marvel Future Fight celebrates ten years of success and opens its event page.
What’s Happening:
- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, celebrates the 10th anniversary of its renowned mobile RPG, Marvel Future Fight.
- In recognition of this milestone, the company has introduced a special event page that includes in-game activities, Agent mission logs, and key art showcasing the game's ten-year journey.
- In celebration of the 10th Anniversary, Agents will have the chance to receive significant rewards, such as 10,000 Crystals, a Selector for a Tier-4 Character, a Uniform Ticket, and 10 Million Gold, all accessible on the update date of April 29.
- In anticipation of the 10th Anniversary Event, a Countdown Check-In event has been launched.
- Agents can look forward to a variety of rewards that will change each day, including a Selector: Potential Transcended Character, a Tier-2 Mega Advancement Ticket, a Level 6 Potential Enhancement Ticket, and an assortment of Growth Materials, such as Tier-4 Materials.
- Following the update on April 29, Agents can participate in a variety of 10th Anniversary events. These events provide the chance to acquire a 10th Anniversary Special Pass, a 10th Anniversary Comics Card, and several Dimension Chests offered at a special rate.
- Furthermore, there is a 10th Anniversary Collection that includes Premium Tier-2 Characters, along with other offerings.
- Agents have the opportunity to revisit the remarkable decade-long journey of Marvel Future Fight through key visuals that highlight all the Legendary Heroes and their Endless Evolution.
- Additionally, Agents can participate in documenting each of the Mission Logs they have completed over the past ten years by entering their Agent No. (PID) on the customized webpage.
More On Marvel:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com