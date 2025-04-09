“Werewolf by Night” Director Michael Giacchino to Write Follow-Up for Marvel Comics

The acclaimed composer is contributing his first comic to Marvel.
Acclaimed composer Michael Giacchino, who also directed the Marvel Studios Special Presentation Werewolf by Night, is contributing more to the story by writing an all-new Marvel comic.

What’s Happening:

  • Giacchino is returning to the world of Werewolf by Night to write Werewolf by Night: Blood Moon Rise, a new Marvel comic book hitting stands in July.
  • He teams up with artist David Messina (Ultimate Spider-Man) to deliver another tale of terror starring Jack Russell—this time set in the Marvel Comics universe.
  • Werewolf by Night: Blood Moon Rise spotlights what makes Werewolf by Night such a captivating Marvel icon, with over fifty years of comics history – and a hundred times as many bodies in his wake!
  • In addition to Giacchino’s story that pits the tortured hero against Dracula, the one-shot will also have a backup story by Jason Loo, writer of the current Werewolf by Night: Red Band comic series, celebrating the character’s history and future along with various bonus material.
  • Werewolf by Night: Blood Moon Rise #1 hits comic book shelves on July 30th, 2025.

What They’re Saying:

  • Michael Giacchino told Entertainment Weekly: "It could be a lost story from the original run, in a way. There's a fun twist to it that I think is going to be really interesting for people who are into Jack Russell and that lore."

