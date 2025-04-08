The Scarlet Witch Makes Her Debut Alongside an Enhanced Drone Show During “Marvel Season of Super Heroes” at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
The Super Hero-filled event kicks off on April 16th.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe will be brought to life with the "Marvel Season of Super Heroes" event at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort starting April 16th.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel fans and movie lovers are invited to experience an extraordinary journey in Tomorrowland at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort during the “Marvel Season of Super Heroes" from April 16th to June 1st, 2025.
- The highlight of the season is “Join the Mission: Scarlet Skies," an enhanced nighttime drone show featuring an epic confrontation with The Scarlet Witch, marking her debut at HKDL.
- Join Marvel Super Heroes, including Sam Wilson as the new Captain America, to confront The Scarlet Witch in an epic battle from the skies to the ground.
- Participate in daytime missions with Super Heroes and S.H.I.E.L.D. Agents enjoy exclusive Marvel merchandise, savor power-boosting food and beverages, and engage in unique activities for heroes of all ages, immersing themselves in the Marvel universe.
- Hong Kong residents can enjoy the exclusive Double the Fun Special Offer, which allows two visits for HK$859. This offer includes access to a variety of limited-time seasonal events celebrating the 20th anniversary, valid until July 31st, 2025.
“Join the Mission: Scarlet Skies"
- The acclaimed nighttime drone spectacle enchants Tomorrowland with an innovative narrative featuring a new adversary, The Scarlet Witch, who unleashes chaos magic at Stark Expo.
- Titled “Join the Mission: Scarlet Skies," the show features mesmerizing drone formations and spectacular fire displays.
- As the battle intensifies, the Avengers seek your help to combat The Scarlet Witch's formidable force. Join iconic heroes Iron Man, Spider-Man, Ant-Man & The Wasp, Doctor Strange, and Captain America (Sam Wilson) in a grand confrontation at HKDL, where the survival of the universe depends on your collaboration.
Missions:
- Super Heroes and S.H.I.E.L.D. agents are ready to recruit guests for interactive missions at S.H.I.E.L.D. Headquarters, next to the Expo Assembly Station in Tomorrowland.
- Guests should focus on the mission briefings, which will prepare them for challenges in combat, decoding, and reflex-testing games.
- After training, participants can head to the Tomorrowland Stage to meet Marvel Super Heroes, including Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, and engage in a speed-reaction agility game.
- Don't miss the chance to capture your achievements with a memorable photo alongside him.
Food and Beverage:
- Experience an epic culinary adventure at Starliner Diner with new Marvel-themed food and beverages, including the Captain America Cheesesteak Burger Combo and a Thor’s Hammer-inspired lemon cupcake, along with popular Iron Man and Groot Burger Sets.
- Refresh yourself with the Groot Drink Groot X.
- After an exciting day, enjoy a Marvel-themed meal at The Archivist in Disney’s Hollywood Hotel, featuring limited-time dishes like Sweet Delights, Assemble! and STEAKbreaker, along with new cocktails to maintain the spirit of adventure.
Merchandise:
- Elevate your style to that of a superhero with a wide range of Marvel merchandise, including clothing, accessories, toys, and home decor.
- Embrace your heroic spirit with exclusive Marvel T-shirts from HKDL, featuring striking designs.
- Utilize your Spider-Senses to discover surprises in the Hot Toys Cosbi blind boxes, which include six exclusive bobblehead keychains.
- Capture memorable moments with oversized Cosbi models of three superheroes at The Expo Shop and Pavilion Gifts.
- For collectors, seize the chance to obtain an exclusive Disney Collectible Medallion or the Black Gold Iron Spider action figure, both uniquely available at HKDL, perfect mementos of your favorite Marvel characters.
Hotels:
- Marvel fans can elevate their experience by exploring the Iron Man Experience, soaring over Hong Kong in the Iron Wing, or engaging in thrilling encounters aboard the D.A.G.R. combat vehicle at Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle.
- The excitement extends beyond the park, as guests can reserve a Marvel-themed room at Disney’s Hollywood Hotel, refine their skills at the S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Training Campus, or unleash their creativity in activities like the Marvel Super Heroes Lamp Workshop.
More Hong Kong Disneyland News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com