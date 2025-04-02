Hong Kong Disneyland to Donate 200,000 Tickets to Local Communities for the Resort's 20th Anniversary

Hong Kong Disneyland's The Most Magical Party of All celebration kicks off this summer.

In celebration of 20 years of magic, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is donating hundreds of thousands of tickets to those in need to join in on the anniversary festivities.

What’s Happening:

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has announced a new program called Gift of Happiness: Hong Kong Disneyland 20th Anniversary Magical Ticket Donation.

In celebration of 2 decades of magic, the resort is continuing its commitment to local communities by donating 200,000 park tickets to nonprofits.

The initiative is set to invite those in need to the resort’s “ The Most Magical Party of All

Hong Kong Disneyland is inviting organizations who are exempt from tax under Section 88 of the IRO to submit to receive a portion of these tickets. Organizations can apply here

The resort, on average, donates around 100,000 tickets annually. Through this program, they will double their contributions in celebration of their 20 year anniversary.

Since its opening over 19 years ago, Disney VoluntEARS from the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort have provided nearly 123,000 hours of work supporting local communities. This includes the launch of PlayWell with Disney at Hong Kong Children’s Hospital, which aims to help children with special educational needs.

During the The Most Magical Party of All, the 20th anniversary celebration will feature many incredible new offerings like a new castle stage show; Friendtastic!,

Hong Kong residents can experience some limited-time fun leading up to this summer’s 20th anniversary event, including Duffy and Friends Play Days

A special Double the Fun ticket is also available for Hong Kong residents, which gives two days at Hong Kong Disneyland for HK$859. You can find the deal here

The Most Magical Party of All is also the perfect time to check out World of Frozen, the park’s newest land themed to the hit animated film series Frozen.

What They’re Saying:

Michael Moriarty, Managing Director, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort: "Over the past two decades, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has been committed to supporting underserved groups, making a magical impact on both the economy and community. Today, as we celebrate 20 years as the city’s flagship tourist destination, we are excited to share even more happiness and excitement to guests from all over the world and the local community, inviting everyone to enjoy this one-of-a-kind, most magical party at Hong Kong Disneyland."

