The King of the Monsters Will Battle Superheroes and Villains Alike in “Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe”

The five-issue limited series will debut on the heels of “Godzilla vs. Thor.”

After taking on individual superheroes and specific teams, Godzilla is now set to battle an entire army of Marvel heroes – and even some villains – with the debut of the new limited series Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe.

What’s Happening:

First announced by The Wrap

This series will begin just a couple of weeks after the release of Godzilla vs. Thor #1

As it turns out those one-off fights were just a prelude to this main event, in which an army of Marvel characters has to take on the King of the Monsters.

has to take on the King of the Monsters. Per Marvel, “Starring a cast of iconic Marvel heroes—and villains—and packed with shocking moments like a faceoff between the ageless Kaiju and an ancient Celestial, a horrifying symbiote bonding to the King of the Monsters, and a ground-shaking battle between the Hulk and Godzilla, it’s an explosive saga that will go down in pop culture history!"

The official plot description reads: “A previously dormant Godzilla has been angrily awoken and begun carving a path of annihilation as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes band together to try and stop its cataclysmic rampage! But when their combined efforts fail to slow the Bringer of Destruction, Earth’s heroes are forced to go to extraordinary lengths to try and bring Godzilla down – including joining forces with Earths most devious villains! But will this be enough to stop Godzilla as it tears straight through the Marvel Universe into the Dark Dimension and other realms? Plus, how is the King of the Monsters connected to the mysterious metal, Vibranium, and what does this mean for Wakanda? In the face of an unstoppable force of nature, the Marvel Universe must come together like never before in this earth-shattering fight for Earth’s survival."

Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe is written by Gerry Duggan, with art by Javier Garrón. The wraparound cover art for issue #1 is by Mark Brooks.

What They’re Saying:

Kristin Parcell, General Manager of Toho International: “Godzilla has always been a relentless force of nature, and battling the icons of the Marvel Universe is the perfect way to celebrate 70 years of the King of Monsters.Our continued collaboration with Marvel, bringing Godzilla into the vast Marvel Universe, guarantees an unmatched, electrifying experience for fans of both legendary franchises."

"Godzilla was as important to me as Marvel Comics growing up. My father enjoyed watching baseball on TV, and I would root for rain outs so the NYC stations would run a Godzilla movie. When I discovered that Godzilla had appeared in the Marvel Universe, I obsessively collected every issue. I can't believe how lucky I am to be contributing to the tradition of Godzilla rampaging in the Marvel Universe. This is the very biggest event of the summer, and everyone is getting in on the action. Javier Garrón is doing the very best work of his career, and this will be an immortal comic book. Get ready to run for your life this July!"

Javier Garrón: "It is—excuse the pun—a monstrous opportunity to team up again with Gerry, not only one of the best writers in comics but the only person who could do justice to this story with his bold, wild, extremely funny and epic scripting. Letting none other than the King of the Monsters loose in the Marvel Universe means a lot to me and it's all a creator could ask for in a comic. The sheer scale! The cast—everybody! The destruction—everything! It's a no-holds-barred conflict, and I'm having the time of my life wreaking havoc with Gerry and the rest of the team."

Editor Mark Paniccia: "In our previous one shots, fans have seen some wild and unexpected moments but I promise you that Gerry will have everyone stunned, shocked and craving more with this series! It's jam-packed with explosive beats that will surprise and thrill both Godzilla and Marvel fans!"

More on the Other Marvel/Godzilla Crossovers: