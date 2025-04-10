“Immortal Thor” Comic Ending With Issue #25
The God of Thunder’s current book is coming to a close, but more is on the way in 2025.
Marvel’s Immortal Thor comic is coming to an end, though the next chapter of the God of Thunder’s story will begin later this year.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel has announced that Immortal Thor #25, coming out in July, will mark the end of the series. However, writer Al Ewing will be back with more Thor before the end of 2025.
- The concluding storyline for the current series will be told over the final three issues, beginning with May 14th’s issue #23 and through June 4th’s #24 and July 2nd’s #25.
- Per Marvel, “The new arc finds Thor alone against the fury of the malevolent Gods of Utgard. The omens can no longer be denied. The prophecy can no longer be delayed. The hour has come for the God of Thunder’s demise! The story concludes in Immortal Thor #25, on sale in July, which features art by Justin Greenwood in his Marvel Comics debut. At the end of his tale, Thor strode into Vidblainn, third land of the dead, whence nothing could return. And there, beyond all battles, beyond all cares, he stood and fought for justice one last time – against the great Serpent who wore his own face and held his own hammer. This was the story of the Immortal Thor...and the deciding of his fate."
- As far as what’s to come, Marvel teases “Stay tuned in the months ahead to learn about the next chapter of Ewing’s run, for as one legend ends, a new one begins!"
- Al Ewing writes all three concluding issues of Immortal Thor, with Jan Bazaldua serving as artist on #23 and #24 and then both Bazadula and Justin Greenwood providing art for #25.
- Alex Ross will provide the covers for the final three issues. Martín Cóccolo’s art graces variant covers for #23, #24 and #25 which combine together to form a connecting image.
More Marvel:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com