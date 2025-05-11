Marvel Comics Shares Sneak Peek at "One Wold Under Doom" Tie-In Issues Due Out This Summer

One World Under Doom continues to overtake the Marvel Universe throughout the summer.

Marvel is giving fans a sneak peek at the upcoming One World Under Doom tie-in issues, where Doom will enforce his will on The Runaways, Romance in the Superior Avengers and more, ahead of their release this August.

What’s Happening:

Doctor Doom’s rule shows no signs of weakening as One World Under Doom continues to overtake the Marvel Universe throughout the summer.

has ushered in an entire new status quo-shifting era, with the developments in Ryan North and R.B. Silva’s core series reverberated through Marvel Comics storytelling in various tie-in issues and limited series. The nine-issue series will skip July, only to return in August with a pivotal issue that sets the stage for the event’s final months.

Today, fans can now peek ahead at what’s to come with the reveal of One World Under Doom tie-in issues on sale in August.

tie-in issues on sale in August. Fans can also enjoy a special first look at next month’s One World Under Doom #5 (On Sale June 11th) which shows Doom in the aftermath of his brutal battle with Dormammu and the Avengers seeking the help of the All-Father in their mission to overthrow Earth’s new emperor!

(On Sale June 11th) which shows Doom in the aftermath of his brutal battle with Dormammu and the Avengers seeking the help of the All-Father in their mission to overthrow Earth's new emperor!

One World Under Doom #6

Written by Ryan North, Art by R.B. Silva

Doom’s reign has been a success for months – with even some of the heroes questioning if they’re on the right side. A final desperate gamble is conceived, and Reed reveals a terrible secret he’s acquired about Doom’s global domination – but will it be enough? And what has Doom been hiding under that Latverian Dome? All is revealed – at terrible cost! It’s the beginning of the end for some, and the beginning of a new age for others…

On Sale August 6th

Red Hulk #7

Written by Benjamin Percy, Art by Jethro Morales

Machine Man and Deathlok evade police as they hunt for Thunderbolt Ross, A.K.A. RED HULK! But they don’t fully understand the dangers that await them at Project Alpha! Here, at this secret lab located deep in the mountains, General Ryker reveals his plans for the Red Hulk, who is now both a prisoner and an experimental weapon. Beware of the new War Wolf!

On Sale August 6th

Runaways #3 (OF 5)

Written by Rainbow Rowell, Art by Elena Casagranda

Doctor Doom will not be disobeyed! Doombot struggles with a major decision when there is an attack on the Runaways in even greater force! Will an (un)happy reunion save them? And what happens when it’s the last straw for Nico Minoru?!

On Sale August 20th

Superior Avengers #5

Written by STEVE FOXE Steve Foxe, Art by Luca Maresca & Kyle Hotz

Is this a sign of budding romance? Or MURDER? The pieces are falling into place, and the team is ready for their true mission to begin. But who is playing who?

On Sale August 6th