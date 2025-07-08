"Spirits of Violence" Miniseries Announced by Marvel Comics as Follow-Up to Ghost Rider Series "Spirits of Vengeance"

The various Ghost Riders must unite once more to battle new villains.

Today Marvel Comics announced a new upcoming Ghost Rider miniseries entitled Spirits of Violence, due to hit comic shops this fall as a follow-up to last year’s Spirits of Vengeance.

What’s happening:

, which will serve as a follow-up to 2024’s starring multiple versions of Ghost Rider. Spirits of Violence #1 will be released on Wednesday, October 1st and will be written by Sabir Pirzada ( Venom War: Lethal Protectors ) with art by Paul Davidson ( X-Force ) and a cover illustrated by Kendrick “Kunkka" Lim ( Daredevil ).

#1 will be released on Wednesday, October 1st and will be written by Sabir Pirzada ( ) with art by Paul Davidson ( ) and a cover illustrated by Kendrick “Kunkka" Lim ( ). Variant covers for the first issue have also been created by artists Simone Bianchi, E.M. Gist, and Peach Momoko, all of which are viewable below.

What they’re saying:

“GHOST RIDERS UNITE! When a strange group of new villains set their sinister plan in motion, Ghost Riders past, present and future must combine forces to save the world. But just who is the Spirit of Violence, and what horrors do they bring from Johnny Blaze’s and Danny Ketch’s pasts? Forget everything you thought you knew about Ghost Rider! The most climactic ride in history starts here!" Writer Sabir Pirzada: “Those who read our previous series, Spirits of Vengeance, already know that the host for the Spirit of Violence is none other than Barbara Ketch. That's right! Danny's sister has returned from the dead, and she's already killed Linda Littletrees. That was always intended to be the kickoff to what I'm referring to as the ‘Violent Era’ of Ghost Rider, where all bets are off. The end of issue 2 in particular will prove that we are not playing it safe."

