Marvel’s New “Spirits of Vengeance” Comic Book Coming This Fall – Every Ghost Rider Targeted by a Common Enemy

This week Marvel Comics announced a new ongoing series that will unite all existing Ghost Rider characters against a common enemy: Spirits of Vengeance begins this fall.

What’s happening:

Marvel will be launching a new ongoing comic book entitled Spirits of Vengeance in September. This title will bring together “everyone who dares to call themselves Ghost Rider” including the characters of Johnny Blaze, Danny Ketch, and Robbie Reyes.

in September. This title will bring together “everyone who dares to call themselves Ghost Rider” including the characters of Johnny Blaze, Danny Ketch, and Robbie Reyes. Spirits of Vengeance will be written by Sabir Pirzada (Cult of Carnage: Misery) and illustrated by “an all-star lineup of artists, beginning with Sean Damien Hill (Moon Knight: City of the Dead). The main cover for issue #1 (pictured above) is by Kendrick Lim, while the variant cover below is by Declan Shalvey.

What they’re saying:

Marvel Comics: “JOHNNY BLAZE! DANNY KETCH! ROBBIE REYES! THE HOOD! KUSHALA! Many have borne the title Spirit of Vengeance and as its most recent claimant has embarked on its final ride to explosive results, others still stir in the darker corners of the Marvel Universe! And one, in particular, has a stronger connection to two Ghost Riders than the rest, and after years, it's ready to show its fangs again at last…”

“JOHNNY BLAZE! DANNY KETCH! ROBBIE REYES! THE HOOD! KUSHALA! Many have borne the title Spirit of Vengeance and as its most recent claimant has embarked on its final ride to explosive results, others still stir in the darker corners of the Marvel Universe! And one, in particular, has a stronger connection to two Ghost Riders than the rest, and after years, it's ready to show its fangs again at last…” “SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE promises to be a major turning point for the Ghost Rider mythos. The ongoing series kicks off when Vengeance, one of the most notorious entities in the Marvel Universe, returns and embarks on a vicious hunt to take down fellow spirits. As he grows more powerful with each slay, the Ghost Riders you know will journey to unexpected places to seek new power…”

Writer Sabir Pirzada: "It's finally time for Michael Badilino to make his long-awaited return as Vengeance, aided by the likes of Johnny Blaze, Danny Ketch, and more. The bloody new era for the Spirits of Vengeance starts here — with a shocking ending you won't see coming."

Spirits of Vengeance #1 arrives from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, September 18th, wherever comic books are sold.