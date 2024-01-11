Marvel Reveals the Super Villain Who Will Become the Spirit of Vengeance in “Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance”

Over the years, the Spirit of Vengeance has burned its way through various hosts, and this March, it’ll abandon Johnny Blaze for a new rider in "Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance.” An evolution of Benjamin Percy’s acclaimed “Ghost Rider” run, this new series will see an iconic super villain unleash hellfire as the new Ghost Rider—the criminal mastermind known as the Hood.

Armed with a demonic cloak and dark mystical abilities, Parker Robbins’ undying lust for more power and fortune has made one of the Marvel

Joining Percy will be artist Danny Kim who delivered a terrifying showdown between Ghost Rider and the Hood in last year’s Ghost Rider Annual #1.

The rising star has designed a brand-new look for the Hood/Ghost Rider that is sure to strike fear into reader’s hearts.

See the Hood embracing his new role in the "Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance #2″ cover by Juan Ferreyra and Kim’s original design sheet.

Be there for this dark new chapter of Ghost Rider when "Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance #1″ arrives on March 13.

What they’re saying: