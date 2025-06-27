Experiment 626 Crashes the 616 Universe as Stitch Invades Marvel Comics On Five New Variant Covers Coming This Fall

The Marvel Comics universe (the main timeline of which is known as Earth-616) is no stranger to alien invaders. From the Kree to the Skrulls and beyond, numerous extra-terrestrial species have invaded the planet occupied by our favorite Marvel superheroes. But are they ready for Stitch from Lilo & Stitch to occupy their cover art?

What’s happening:

As announced yesterday during “626 Day," the alien character of Stitch (AKA Experiment 626) from Disney’s animated and live-action Lilo & Stitch hit movies will be invading the covers of five Marvel Comics titles this fall.

hit movies will be invading the covers of five Marvel Comics titles this fall. These variant covers of Captain America , The Amazing Spider-Man , The Fantastic Four , X-Men , and The Avengers are illustrated by some of Marvel’s top artists (including Paco Medina, Phil Noto, Humberto Ramos, Ben Su, and Luciano Vecchio) and will be released between September 10th and 24th of this year.

As you can see in the included images in this post, these amusing covers pay tribute to the classic and iconic 100th issues of these beloved Marvel Comics publications. In the case of Captain America as seen above, that comic was originally known as Tales of Suspense for its first 99 issues.

What they’re saying:

Marvel Comics: “Stitch crashes some of Marvel Comics’ most historic covers! True to his nature, the mischievous—and adorable—alien experiment causes all kinds of trouble, appearing alongside your favorite super heroes for the first time ever and unleashing chaos on the entire Marvel Universe!"

More Images:

