"The Amazing Spider-Man: Torn" Miniseries Announced by Marvel Comics, Written by J. Michael Straczynski

This story will be set during Peter Parker's college days.

Face front, true believers! Today Marvel Comics announced an all-new limited series entitled The Amazing Spider-Man: Torn, to be written by acclaimed Spidey scribe J. Michael Straczynski and coming this fall. More details below.

What’s happening:

A new five-issue limited series entitled The Amazing Spider-Man: Torn has been announced by Marvel Comics. The first issue will be released on Wednesday, October 8th.

has been announced by Marvel Comics. The first issue will be released on Wednesday, October 8th. Writing this miniseries will be J. Michael Straczynski ( The Amazing Spider-Man , Thor , Fantastic Four ) and Pere Pérez ( TVA: Time Variance Authority ) will be providing the art.

, , ) and Pere Pérez ( ) will be providing the art. The story of The Amazing Spider-Man: Torn will be set during Peter Parker’s college days at Empire State University. It will introduce a “terrifying" new villain, but some classic villains and the characters of Gwen Stacy, Harry Osborn, and Flash Thompson will also appear.

What they’re saying:

Marvel Comics’ Spider-Editor Nick Lowe: “J. Michael Straczynski wrote some of my favorite Amazing Spider-Man issues of all time, so when he said he was interested in coming back to Spidey, I had already jumped at the chance and landed bad and twisted my ankle but I’m okay now. Add Pere Pérez, one of the most inventive artists working in comics, Guru eFX on colors and stories of one of the best eras of Spidey’s history?!?!?! HOW LUCKY ARE WE?!?!"

“J. Michael Straczynski wrote some of my favorite Amazing Spider-Man issues of all time, so when he said he was interested in coming back to Spidey, I had already jumped at the chance and landed bad and twisted my ankle but I’m okay now. Add Pere Pérez, one of the most inventive artists working in comics, Guru eFX on colors and stories of one of the best eras of Spidey’s history?!?!?! HOW LUCKY ARE WE?!?!" Artist Pere Pérez: “I am beyond excited to be working on this book. Being a long time Spidey and JMS fan, this gig is a dream come true. I expected to have fun drawing the Spider-Man action scenes, but Joe is writing such great dialogue scenes for Peter and the supporting cast that I’m enjoying those even more. To sum up, this book is fun, exciting, moving, and we even have a new villain!"

More Spider-Man News: