Saturday Morning Cartoon Flashbacks: Marvel Comics Launching “Spider-Man ‘94”
The new five-issue limited series kicks off in September.
The world of the 1990s Spider-Man: The Animated Series will continue on in a new comic book limited series.
What’s Happening:
- As first revealed by IGN, Marvel Comics has announced Spider-Man ‘94, which acts as a continuation of the beloved Spider-Man animated series that ran from 1994-1998.
- The five-issue limited series will be written by J.M. DeMatteis, whose many important contributions to Spider-Man history include an integral run on The Spectacular Spider-Man and crafting the iconic “Kraven’s Last Hunt" storyline with artist Mike Zeck. Jim Towe provides the art for Spider-Man ‘94.
- The 1990s animated Spider-Man infamously ended on a cliffhanger, which the new comic will finally resolve, picking up after the events of the series, when Spider-Man entered the multiverse to save Mary Jane.
- Spidey comic book villains the animated series never introduced will be included in the new comics’ storyline in the form of Morlun and Kaine. Though Morlun wasn’t around in the 1990s to be a part of the series (he first was introduced in 2001), Kaine was, making his introduction in 1994 as part of the Clone Saga - but when the animated series did adapt that storyline, Kaine didn’t make the cut.
- Nick Bradshaw drew the main cover for Spider-Man ‘94 #1, which will be released on September 3, with variant covers by Ron Lim and John Tyler Christopher.
- Marvel Comics also announced a new storyline coming to Amazing Spider-Man that will also kick off on September 3. This storyline will follow Spidey’s confrontation with Hellgate in Amazing Spider-Man #8, which resulted in something strange happening to Peter Parker. Now, there are apparently two Spider-Men, but which is Peter? And is the answer somehow both?
- Written by Joe Kelly, the storyline finds one Spider-Man swinging around New York City, meting out justice in a notably unfriendly matter. Meanwhile, another Spider-Man is found in a distant solar system running with strange companions, including a stranger named Symbie.
- Said Kelly, “I love really grounded, Manhattan based Spider-Man stories, and I also love when he's in 'fish-out-of-water' mode. You don't get much farther from the pond than deep space. But why choose? Why not have... both? Hence, this Tale of Two Spider-Men."
- “The Tale of Two Spider-Men" Story begins in Amazing Spider-Man #11 on September 3, with art by Pepe Larraz & John Romita Jr. and continues in Amazing Spider-Man #12 on September 17, with Romita providing art on his own. Larraz provided the cover for #11, with Ed McGuinness drawing #12’s cover.
Stay Friendly
- I’m guessing there will be some mixed reaction to the Spider-Man ‘94 news, given it’s almost certainly happening because of the success of the Disney+ series X-Men ‘97 - but in this case, it’s not actually a new animated series, but rather a comic book. Many fans have been begging for Spider-Man to get a similar conination of the storylines from the 1990s cartoon as X-Men did, so it being in comic book form will bring about some resentment, especially from those who have scorned the actual current Disney+ Spidey series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man because it’s “not what we asked for." But let me use this opportunity to say that as much as I share the nostalgic love for the 19990s show, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is great! It has a really engaging and fun vibe of its own and offers a genuinely entertaining spin on an oft told story. If you’re a Spider-Man fan and haven’t given it a chance, you should!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com