Sunlounger Stitch - Entertainment Earth's Newest Exclusive "Lilo & Stitch" Funko Pop!
Don't leave behind this adorable collectible.
Entertainment Earth is celebrating Stitch Day by opening up preorders for a brand new Lilo & Stitch Funko Pop!
What’s Happening:
- Collectible retailer Entertainment Earth has unveiled their exclusive new Lilo & Stitch Funko Pop! vinyl figure just in time for the Stitch Day festivities.
- Now available for preorder, the Stitch in Sunlounger Premium Funko Pop! features stitch relaxing in a folding lounge chair with scrump, both adorned with some stylish shades.
- Stitch is also accompanied by a delicious looking coconut beverage as he spends a mellow day at the beach.
- The Limited-Edition collectible comes in a windowed box, perfect for collectors who prefer to keep their figures in pristine condition.
- You can preorder the figure here, which is set to arrive in August.
Even More ‘Ohana:
- Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch has taken the world by storm.
- During today’s annual Stitch Day celebration, Walt Disney Studios announced that a second film is in the works, continuing the story of Disney’s live-action adaptation.
- It’ll be interesting to see how the storyline plays out, as Nani is set to headout to college in Disney’s live-action remake.
- Fans can probably expect a much different adventure than the expanded universe of the animated original.
- You can read more here.
Read More Stitch Day: