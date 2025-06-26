Sunlounger Stitch - Entertainment Earth's Newest Exclusive "Lilo & Stitch" Funko Pop!

Don't leave behind this adorable collectible.

Entertainment Earth is celebrating Stitch Day by opening up preorders for a brand new Lilo & Stitch Funko Pop!

What’s Happening:

  • Collectible retailer Entertainment Earth has unveiled their exclusive new Lilo & Stitch Funko Pop! vinyl figure just in time for the Stitch Day festivities.
  • Now available for preorder, the Stitch in Sunlounger Premium Funko Pop! features stitch relaxing in a folding lounge chair with scrump, both adorned with some stylish shades.
  • Stitch is also accompanied by a delicious looking coconut beverage as he spends a mellow day at the beach.
  • The Limited-Edition collectible comes in a windowed box, perfect for collectors who prefer to keep their figures in pristine condition.

  • You can preorder the figure here, which is set to arrive in August.

Even More ‘Ohana:

  • Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch has taken the world by storm.
  • During today’s annual Stitch Day celebration, Walt Disney Studios announced that a second film is in the works, continuing the story of Disney’s live-action adaptation.
  • It’ll be interesting to see how the storyline plays out, as Nani is set to headout to college in Disney’s live-action remake.
  • Fans can probably expect a much different adventure than the expanded universe of the animated original.
  • You can read more here.

Maxon Faber
