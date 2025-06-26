Say Aloha to MONOPOLY Deal: Disney Stitch Edition

The adorable chaos of Stitch is headed to family game night!

Happy Stitch Day! Fans of the loveable and mischievous alien can look forward to a newly revealed variation of the MONOPOLY Deal card game themed to Experiment 626.

What’s Happening:

  • In celebration of Stitch Day (6/26), Hasbro announced that the popular MONOPOLY Deal card game is getting a Lilo & Stitch makeover.
  • The family-friendly card game is perfect for game night, with roughly 15-minute gameplay, and embraces the heart and magic of the beloved animated film.
  • MONOPOLY Deal: Disney Stitch Edition changes up the game’s story, with Stitch setting up a scavenger hunt around the island.
  • Players will need to collect familiar items from the films to win.
  • With action cards, players can get the upper hand by collecting money or stealing and trading items.
  • For only $6.99, this is a great gift for friends and family members.
  • MONOPOLY DEAL: Disney Stitch Edition is set to release on August 1st, but is available for preorder now at Amazon and Walmart.

Even More ‘Ohana:

  • Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch has taken the world by storm.
  • During today’s annual Stitch Day celebration, Walt Disney Studios announced that a second film is in the works, continuing the story of Disney’s live-action adaptation.
  • It’ll be interesting to see how the storyline plays out, as Nani is set to headout to college in Disney’s live-action remake.
  • Fans can probably expect a much different adventure than the expanded universe of the animated original.
  • You can read more here.

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
