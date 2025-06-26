Say Aloha to MONOPOLY Deal: Disney Stitch Edition
The adorable chaos of Stitch is headed to family game night!
Happy Stitch Day! Fans of the loveable and mischievous alien can look forward to a newly revealed variation of the MONOPOLY Deal card game themed to Experiment 626.
What’s Happening:
- In celebration of Stitch Day (6/26), Hasbro announced that the popular MONOPOLY Deal card game is getting a Lilo & Stitch makeover.
- The family-friendly card game is perfect for game night, with roughly 15-minute gameplay, and embraces the heart and magic of the beloved animated film.
- MONOPOLY Deal: Disney Stitch Edition changes up the game’s story, with Stitch setting up a scavenger hunt around the island.
- Players will need to collect familiar items from the films to win.
- With action cards, players can get the upper hand by collecting money or stealing and trading items.
- For only $6.99, this is a great gift for friends and family members.
- MONOPOLY DEAL: Disney Stitch Edition is set to release on August 1st, but is available for preorder now at Amazon and Walmart.
Even More ‘Ohana:
- Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch has taken the world by storm.
- During today’s annual Stitch Day celebration, Walt Disney Studios announced that a second film is in the works, continuing the story of Disney’s live-action adaptation.
- It’ll be interesting to see how the storyline plays out, as Nani is set to headout to college in Disney’s live-action remake.
- Fans can probably expect a much different adventure than the expanded universe of the animated original.
- You can read more here.
