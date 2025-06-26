Celebrate 626 Day with “Lilo & Stitch” in 4K Resolution on Disney+

The original animated classic is now available in stunning 4K on Disney+

In more news for 626 Day, the original animated Lilo & Stitch that started it all can now be seen in an all-new way on Disney+.

While most of the attention today is on the announcement of Lilo & Stitch 2 in the live-action realm, Disney hasn’t forgotten about the animated version that started our obsession with the loveable blue alien.

As one of Disney's animated classics, Lilo & Stitch has always been on Disney+. But now you can see it better than ever before in 4K resolution.

This is likely the same 4K restoration that was released on Blu-ray and digital copy last month. Our own Alex Reif had the chance to review the disc.

Now streaming, Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

Meanwhile, the live-action reimagining of Lilo & Stitch is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Our reviewer Mike Celestino wasn't too keen on the adaptation.

