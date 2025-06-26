Celebrate 626 Day with “Lilo & Stitch” in 4K Resolution on Disney+
The original animated classic is now available in stunning 4K on Disney+
In more news for 626 Day, the original animated Lilo & Stitch that started it all can now be seen in an all-new way on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- While most of the attention today is on the announcement of Lilo & Stitch 2 in the live-action realm, Disney hasn’t forgotten about the animated version that started our obsession with the loveable blue alien.
- As one of Disney’s animated classics, Lilo & Stitch has always been on Disney+. But now you can see it better than ever before in 4K resolution.
- This is likely the same 4K restoration that was released on Blu-ray and digital copy last month. Our own Alex Reif had the chance to review the disc and was “beyond excited to see Disney give another hand-drawn animated classic the 4K treatment, and they’ve done a stellar job with Lilo & Stitch."
- Now streaming, Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.
- Meanwhile, the live-action reimagining of Lilo & Stitch is now playing in theaters everywhere.
- Our reviewer Mike Celestino wasn’t too keen on the adaptation, but a second look at the film from our Alex Reif had a more positive spin.
More Ways to Celebrate 626 Day:
- The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is celebrating Stitch today with a ton of rare character meet and greets, including Gantu, Angel and Dr. Hamsterveil!
- Disney Parks around the world are celebrating Experiment 626’s triumphant return with some out-of-this-world food and beverage offerings.
- Disney shared a rare look inside Feature Animation Florida at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the place where Lilo & Stitch and other animated classics were animated.
- Of course, it wouldn’t be 626 Day without a wide variety of new merchandise celebrating the beloved alien – much of which is available at Disney Store. Follow the links below to see it all:
