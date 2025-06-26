Preschoolers, Assemble! Premiere Date Revealed for "Marvel's Iron Man and His Awesome Friends”

A sneak peek of the main title theme song was shared alongside the announcement.

The premiere date for Marvel's Iron Man and His Awesome Friends has been revealed.

What’s Happening:

Marvel's Iron Man and His Awesome Friends , the first animated series featuring Iron Man for preschoolers, will premiere on Disney Jr. on Monday, August 11th, at 8:30 a.m. ET/PT, with a later airing on Disney Channel

, the first animated series featuring Iron Man for preschoolers, will premiere on Disney Jr. on Monday, August 11th, at 8:30 a.m. ET/PT, with a later airing on The first ten episodes will be available on Disney+

The series will continue to roll out globally through 2025 and 2026.

Theme Song:

GRAMMY-nominated artist Mark Hoppus, bassist and founding member of blink-182, has composed the theme song for the series "Totally Awesome."

A preview of the main title theme song was released today, and Walt Disney Records will launch the digital single on all major streaming platforms tomorrow, June 27th.

Shorts:

Ahead of the series premiere, animated shorts titled Meet Iron Man and his Awesome Friends will be released starting Monday, July 14th, on Disney Jr., Disney Jr. YouTube, and Marvel HQ YouTube.

will be released starting Monday, July 14th, on Disney Jr., Disney Jr. YouTube, and Marvel HQ YouTube. All ten shorts will be available on Disney+ from Tuesday, July 15th.

These shorts introduce young viewers to key characters and storylines, featuring new additions like Captain America (Sam Wilson), Black Panther (T’Challa), and Iron Spider (Aña Corazon), who will assist the Iron Friends in battling villains and embarking on adventures.

What Else is Marvel Up To?

The highly-anticipated final trailer The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been released.

has been released. In this installment, Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and the Thing confront their greatest challenge to date as they unite to protect Earth from the formidable threats posed by Galactus and the Silver Surfer.

This film will hit theaters on July 25th, 2025.

More Marvel News:

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

**********************************

### Headlines

1. Iron Man's First Preschool Adventure Drops This August

2. Marvel’s Latest Series for Kids: Iron Man and His Friends

3. Iron Man and His Awesome Friends: Premiere Date and Details Revealed

4. Blink-182 Icon Scores New Iron Man Theme: Here’s Where to Hear It First

5. Animated Adventures Await: Iron Man Set to Delight Young Fans

6. Preschoolers, Assemble! Iron Man's New Show Lands this August

7. Iron Man for the Little Ones: Disney Jr. Announces Premiere

8. Meet Iron Man's New Team: Animated Shorts Coming Soon

9. Disney+ Expands Roster with Iron Man's Awesome Friends

10. Marvel’s Newest Series Promises Action-Packed Preschool Fun

### Subheads

1. Marvel's Newest Series for Preschoolers Unveiled

2. Mark Hoppus Pens the Catchy Theme for Iron Man’s New Show

3. Get Ready for Iron Man’s Latest Adventure—Designed for Young Viewers

4. Mark Your Calendars: Iron Man Series Premieres in August

5. Meet the Heroes: Animated Shorts Introduce New Marvel Characters

6. Stream the First Episodes of Iron Man and His Friends on Disney+

7. Iron Man's Preschool Debut Set for Disney Jr. This Summer

8. Action and Adventure: What to Expect from Iron Man's New Series

9. Blink-182’s Hoppus Brings Musical Magic to Marvel’s New Show

10. Preschool Heroes Unite: Iron Man Leads a New Animated Series