Dive Into New York Comic Con 2025: Guests and Creators You Can’t Miss
New York Comic Con 2025 will be held at the Javits Center in New York City from October 9th–12th, 2025.
Some exciting new details have been revealed for New York Comic Con 2025.
What’s Happening:
- ReedPop, the premier organizer of pop culture events, has just revealed an exciting glimpse of the guest lineup for New York Comic Con 2025, set to take place at the Javits Center in New York City from October 9th-12th, 2025.
- This year's convention will feature an impressive array of guests, including notable actors such as James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, Elliot Page, Simu Liu, Tatiana Maslany, and Bryce Dallas Howard.
- Additionally, beloved cast members from various Marvel television series, including Charlie Cox and Deborah Ann Woll from Daredevil: Born Again, will be in attendance, alongside iconic voice actors from popular franchises like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Demon Slayer.
- The event will also welcome renowned comic and literary figures, including George R.R. Martin, J. Scott Campbell, and Jim Lee, among others.
- Furthermore, major partners such as Paramount+, Nickelodeon, and Marvel will be present at this year's event.
- Tickets, including additional Saturday badges, are now available for purchase by the general public.
- More information regarding photo opportunities, autograph sessions, and panels will be announced as the event approaches, and the application for panel programming is currently open until July 1st.
History of New York Comic Con:
- New York Comic Con is a major annual pop culture convention held in New York City.
- Founded in 2006 by ReedPop, it began as a comic book-focused event but has since expanded to include anime, manga, video games, toys, films, and television shows.
- NYCC has become one of the largest pop culture gatherings in the U.S., attracting hundreds of thousands of attendees each year.
- The convention serves as a key platform for comic book publishers, film studios, and television networks to showcase new projects and engage with fans, fostering connections among fans, creators, and industry professionals.
