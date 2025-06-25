New “Stormbreakers” Book Spotlights Some of Marvel’s Most Notable Modern Artists
Looking back at the first two decades of the Marvel's Stormbreakers program.
A new book from Marvel is spotlighting the acclaimed comic book artists who’ve come up through the company’s Stormbreakers program.
What’s Happening:
- As noted on Marvel.com, the new book Marvel: The Art of Stormbreakers is now on sale, spotlighting the many breakthrough comic book artists from Marvel's Stormbreakers program, which launched over 20 years ago.
- Written by Jim Viscardi and Mallory Murphy Viscardi, the book includes profiles on each featured artist, exploring their respective career trajectories and their unique creative processes.
- There is also a collection of artwork from each of the classes of Stormbreakers, which includes variant covers, posters, and sketches they’ve done through the years.
What They’re Saying:
- Jim Viscardi: "Being able to put the spotlight on some of the best artists in the business and how they broke into comics was a pure delight. I hope that any aspiring artists reading this book can see how their favorite creators broke in and the work it took to continue fine-tooling their skills."Written by Jim Viscardi and Mallory Murphy Viscardi
Mallory Murphy Viscardi: "Comic book artists have given so much to the world our imaginations live in that it was an honor to celebrate those contributions in a way that also highlights the hard work it takes to break into the industry. I remember when James was working on this project during his days at Marvel, the excitement that came with finding and elevating these exceptional artists. This project felt very much the same, like we were tapping into that same enthusiasm for talented people who love the art form as much as we do."
From Guns to Breakers:
- The program known as Marvel’s Stormbreakers first launched in 2004 under the name Marvel’s Young Guns, with the same focus it maintains today on showcasing and championing rising comic book artists, before the name change to Stormbreakers in 2020.
- Some of the notable names to come through the program, in both incarnations, include Daniel Acuña, Simone Bianchi, Olivier Coipel, David Finch, Pepe Larraz, Steven McNiven, Peach Momoko, Mike Del Mundo, Ariel Olivetti, Leinil Francis Yu and more.
- That is indeed a very impressive and talented group of artists, which boasts some notably varied styles - comparing, for instance, the more fanciful look of Peach Momoko’s work to the darker and more intense style of Leinil Francis Yu.
- From Insights Editions, Marvel: The Art of Stormbreakers is available now wherever books are sold.
More From Marvel:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com