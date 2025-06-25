Marvel and LEGO on Building Out the Ever-Expanding Marvel Brickverse

On The Official Marvel Podcast, reps from each company discussed their continuing partnership.

Marvel has introduced us to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Marvel Multiverse, but now, partnered with LEGO, they want to dive further into the Marvel Brickverse.

What’s Happening:

In a new appearance on The Official Marvel Podcast

There have been many Marvel LEGO sets through the years of course, and lately they’ve been delving into some massive ones, such as Avengers Tower Endgame or something from the Spider-Man movies, and contextualize that."

or something from the Spider-Man movies, and contextualize that." Falcon adds “The coolest thing about what Lego has that nobody else does is the ability to take that set and combine it with all your other LEGOs and retell a story the way that you want to do it. And that's really what the genesis of the Brickverse is. It's an idea of storytelling that allows the kids, or the kids of any age, to command that story through the Marvel Brickverse."

As Falcon referenced, LEGO sets and pieces are all interchangeable and interconnecting and Nielsen remarked, “There's a ton of huge environments that are built out by fans. I love that. I absolutely love that. And you see a lot of them has been building out stuff like huge New York settings. And, to some extent, we are getting there, also in the play version of it now, where we're trying to make it possible for kids and adults to actually build out the world of LEGO, so you can build out a full street for Spider-Man."

Falcon agreed, saying “If you’re builder at home and you have sets and you want to build out, you can go ahead and do that. Make your Marvel version of New York City at your house. We did a great Daily Bugle, we’ve got the Avengers Tower, we did the Sanctum Santorum. And I have my list of things… I have a giant deck of things that we've shared, we've talked about…"

Regarding the future, Nielsen and Falcon weren’t ready to reveal specifics on new products but teased plenty is coming they’re excited about. Said Falcon, “We have some stuff that is in the pipeline that we're going to be putting out there pretty soon that'll help support the Brickverse." He said there would be plenty of marketing for it too, explaining, “We're going to be rolling that into 2026. This one's a little different, because it's not just going to be something that we'll celebrate over one year. It's really going to last for a longer time."

You can hear more of what Nielsen and Falcon had to say about LEGO and Marvel’s collaborations on The Official Marvel Podcast

A Multiverse in Your Living Room

It was great to hear Nielsen and Falcon endorse using other LEGOs to build out from the pre-existing Marvel sets, such as their discussion about making an entire New York street that could, say, be anchored by their Daily Bugle set. Of course, understandably for an appearance on the Official Marvel Podcast, they didn’t discuss the option of using LEGO sets from other IPs to connect to the Marvel sets… But come on, that can be so fun! While there are a ton of possibilities, it’s hard not to think about connecting a Marvel set to a DC Comics-based set - especially given the two companies are finally doing comic book crossovers again Deadpool/Batman crossover is using the approach many of these comic stories have had in the past, and just allowing the two characters to coexist in a different universe together, rather than come up with some reason one of them is traveling to another one’s world. All of which is to say, that can obviously be anyone’s home LEGO approach too! Want the Batcave to be next door to Avengers Tower? With some LEGO street pieces to connect them, it’s easy enough! After all, it’s a big multiverse out there, LEGOs included…