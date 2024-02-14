Nothing would be better than having the Avengers in your living room; but if you have to settle for something a little less exciting than a personal encounter, you can’t go wrong with the Avengers Tower (and slew of minifigures) from LEGO! The massive collector’s set has been out for a while and now it’s made its way to Disney Store.

LEGO and Marvel have teamed up to bring fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe something really special, an enormous Avengers Tower set

This large collectible measures a whopping 3 feet (36-inches/90cm) tall and contains over 5000 pieces! It also comes with a whole army of minifigures—31 total—including: Captain America Iron Man Black Widow Thor Hulk Hawkeye



But we’re not done yet! In addition to the core Avengers team, the set features characters spanning the entire Infinity Saga, as well as a Leviathan, the Quinjet and two Chitauri flyers (recreate the Battle of New York!), plus an exclusive LEGO minifigure of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Yes, he’s wearing a baseball cap!

Due to its scale and scope, the Tower is designed to be enjoyed by adult collectors or those ages 18 and older. Once the Avengers Tower is assembled fans can reenact their favorite scenes from the Iron Man movies, Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron , and yes, Avengers: Endgame.

LEGO Avengers Tower 76269 | Disney Store

5,201 pieces

Features 31 LEGO Minifigures, including Iron Man, Wong, Captain America, Thor, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Nick Fury, Hulk, War Machine, Vision, Hawkeye, Wanda Maximoff and The Wasp

One side of the building and the roof lift off to enable easy access to the interior

Familiar scenes include investigating Loki's scepter in the lab, Captain America's fight with himself on the glass walkways and the Quinjet launching from its hangar

Ages 18+

Approx. 35 1/2'' H x 13 1/3'' W x 9 7/8'' D

