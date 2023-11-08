LEGO Announces Largest Marvel Collection Set To Date With LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower

All your Marvel LEGO Heroes will soon have a place to gather with the biggest set in the LEGO Marvel collection to date – the LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower set.
What’s Happening:
- The LEGO Group has announced its biggest set within the LEGO Marvel collection to date – the new iconic LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower set.
- In 1963, Earth's Mightiest Super Heroes assembled for the first time in the pages of the debut issue of The Avengers comic book. Now, 60 years later, Marvel fans can celebrate this milestone anniversary and experience the thrill of assembling their own epic Avengers Tower in LEGO brick form.
- This 5,201-piece set stands as the tallest LEGO brick-built skyscraper ever made. It also includes 31 LEGO figures, the most ever included in one LEGO set, including all the iconic characters from Infinity Saga, as well as a Leviathan, the Quinjet and two Chitauri flyers, plus an exclusive LEGO minifigure of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
- The Tower build also includes authentic action on every floor and, standing more than 35.5 in. (90 cm) tall, the model is filled to the roof with memorable scenes and an all-star cast of characters.
- Get ready to assemble your team, defend the universe, and let your imagination soar to new heights with the LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower set available from 24th November 2023 in LEGO Stores and Online priced at $499.99. In addition, from 24-27th November LEGO Insiders members will receive a free LEGO Marvel Taxi set which includes an iconic New York yellow taxi and four minifigures including Black Panther, a taxi driver and two outriders when they purchase the LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower.