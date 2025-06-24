Meet Meg Donnelly at Exclusive Paley Museum Screening of "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires"

This is a great way to not only see the latest ZOMBIES film, but also meet with one of its longest-running stars.

The Paley Museum in New York City is hosting a special screening of ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires, where attendees will get the chance to meet with one of the film’s stars.

What’s Happening:

On Saturday, July 12th, two days after the film premieres on Disney Channel The Paley Museum

After the 1:00 p.m. screening, attendees will have the chance to meet Addison herself—Meg Donnelly!

A special ZOMBIES 4 gift will also be handed out as a memento of the day.

gift will also be handed out as a memento of the day. An additional screening will take place at 4:00 p.m., however Donnelly will not be attending that screening.

Tickets for this very special event are now available

For the general public, tickets are $20, $16 for students, teachers, seniors, first responders and veterans; and free for children under 12. General public reservations open on Friday, June 27th at 12 noon ET.

About ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires

The movie introduces two new groups of monsters: Daywalker Vampires and Nightwalker Vampires

Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly will reprise their roles as Zed and Addison, who step into the role of camp counselors, tasked with mediating the conflict between the two warring supernatural factions.

With the help of Eliza and Willa, they must convince the bitter rivals, Nova and Victor, to put aside their animosities and collaborate in order to unite their fractured worlds before an impending threat endangers them all.

Paul Hoen, who directed the previous ZOMBIES films, returns to direct this fourth installment.

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires premieres Thursday, July 10th at 7 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and streams the next day, Friday, July 11th on Disney+

More Disney+ News: