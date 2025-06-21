As Fourth Season Nears, Disney+ Subscribers Can Access First Three Seasons of "The Bear"
For a limited time, you do not need to have Hulu on Disney+ to see the earlier seasons.
To get ready for the arrival of the fourth season of The Bear, Disney+ subscribers can now access the first three seasons of the acclaimed series on the Disney+ platform.
What’s Happening:
- If you’re one of the few that hasn’t been exposed to the hit FX series, The Bear, you can now catch up with the first three seasons of the acclaimed series on Disney+.
- Now, I know what you’re thinking, “I can already see The Bear on Disney+ through my Hulu subscription!" Right, well we mean that the first three seasons are now available on Disney+, without the need for a Hulu subscription as well, available with just a Disney+ subscription for a limited time.
- This is all to get fans ready for the fourth season premiere of the series on FX on Hulu, arriving on June 25th, which you can also watch with Hulu on Disney+.
Grin and Bear It:
- The first three seasons of The Bear on FX have been critically acclaimed, won numerous Emmys, and have been widely celebrated for their intense portrayal of the high-pressure world of a Chicago restaurant kitchen, as well as for its deep exploration of family dynamics, mental health, and the pursuit of success in the culinary world.
- The debut season of The Bear introduced us to Carmen “Carmy" Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White), a young chef who returns to Chicago to take over his late brother’s struggling sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland. Carmy’s transition from fine dining to fast-paced, low-budget restaurant management serves as the heart of the story, with the show balancing his own personal struggles while dealing with the challenges of reviving the restaurant.
- Season four finds the team pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level. With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. The pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.
