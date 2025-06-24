Marvel Hosts Red Carpet Fan Event for “Ironheart” Ahead of the Show’s Disney+ Premiere

The stars and filmmakers were turning heads in glamorous fashion at the premiere of Marvel’s latest Disney+ series.

Last night, the stars and filmmakers of Marvel Television’s latest series, Ironheart, hit the red carpet for a special fan event ahead of tonight’s launch of the series.

What’s Happening:

Attendees of the Ironheart red carpet fan event included stars Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Matthew Elam, Manny Montana, Anji White, Cree Summer, LaRoyce Hawkins, Shakira Barrera, Shea Couleé, Sonia Denis and Zoe Terakes.

Filmmakers attending were Brad Winderbaum (executive producer), Zoie Nagelhout (executive producer), Chinaka Hodge (created for television by/executive producer), Ryan Coogler (executive producer), Sev Ohanian (executive producer) and Angela Barnes (director).

And special guests included Asif Ali, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, David Dastmalchian, Dominique Fishback, Emma Caulfield Ford, Tenoch Huerta, Shantira Jackson, Nazanin Kavari, Carly Lawrence, Xochitl "X Mayo" Mayo, Rashida Olayiwola, CJ Perry, Tony Revolori, Isaac Robinson Smith, Andre Swilley and Courtney Taylor.

Costumes and props from the series were on display, including the Hood’s, well, hood, and the impressive Ironheart suit.

More on Ironheart:

Set after the events of Wakanda Forever , Ironheart follows Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) as she returns to her hometown of Chicago, determined to build a state-of-the-art iron suit and make her mark on the world. Her time in Wakanda has left her more eager than ever to pursue her dreams, and her quest entangles her in a dangerous world of science and magic.

, follows Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) as she returns to her hometown of Chicago, determined to build a state-of-the-art iron suit and make her mark on the world. Her time in Wakanda has left her more eager than ever to pursue her dreams, and her quest entangles her in a dangerous world of science and magic. The story of Ironheart is about Riri Williams proving herself and achieving her own legacy, separate from that of Iron Man.

is about Riri Williams proving herself and achieving her own legacy, separate from that of Iron Man. The cast of Ironheart also includes Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White.

also includes Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes serve as the directors for the new series, while Ryan Coogler, director of both Black Panther films, serves as executive producer.

films, serves as executive producer. Ironheart launches with a three-episode premiere tonight, June 24th at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET, only on Disney+

launches with a three-episode premiere tonight, June 24th at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET, only on Be sure to check out our interview