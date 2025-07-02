As "The Immortal Thor" Comes to an End, Marvel Comics Announces "The Mortal Thor" Series Beginning Next Month

Now that the current run of Marvel Comics’ The Immortal Thor has wrapped up with issue #25 (out today), the company has announced the next phase in the God of Thunder’s story. It comes in the form of The Mortal Thor, which will launch next month.

What’s happening:

The Mortal Thor will pick up next month where Marvel Comics’ The Immortal Thor left off today.

will pick up next month where Marvel Comics’ left off today. The comic will be written by Al Ewing ( Deadpool/Batman ) with art by Pasqual Ferry ( Doctor Strange ) and covers by Alex Ross ( The Amazing Spider-Man ).

) with art by Pasqual Ferry ( ) and covers by Alex Ross ( ). Without completely giving away Thor’s fate at the end of The Immortal Thor #25, we can say that The Mortal Thor will follow a character named Sigurd Jarlson, who exists in a universe where the Norse gods were never real.

What they’re saying:

Writer Al Ewing: “"Now that IMMORTAL THOR #25 is on the stands for you to read - and please do - we can be a little more open about the exact nature of the second act of the story. This was an idea that sprang into being from the original pitch; I wanted to treat Thor as a God, and give him a truly mythological story... but as well as the son of Odin, he's the son of Gaea. So we find ourselves in winter. Thor is dead, and Sigurd Jarlson walks the earth - without power, without fame, without memory. And yet the fate of Asgard and Midgard rests on this mortal man making the journey to return the magic of the Gods to the Earth. And to get there - to even learn the nature of the quest - he's going to have to fight."

