Spider-Man in His Hellfire Gala Costume Has Been Revealed for Hasbro's Marvel Legends Action Figure Line

Spidey swings in for a night on the town with his mutant buddies.

There’s no bigger party in the Marvel Universe than the Hellfire Gala, and Spider-Man is ready to attend… as depicted in a new six-inch-scale action figure from Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line.

In the Marvel Comics universe, the Hellfire Gala is an annual event thrown by Emma Frost on the island of Krakoa… it’s basically the Met Gala for mutants, though non-mutants are also invited to attend. The event is known for its extravagant outfits and fashion statements, attracting both heroes and villains.

Case in point, evidently Spider-Man (AKA the non-mutant superhero whose secret identity is the mild-mannered Peter Parker) has also attended the Hellfire Gala, and now Hasbro has made that costume– crafted by mutant fashion designer Jumbo Carnation– into a Marvel Legends action figure.

The stylish partygoing figure sports full articulation, alternate “THWIP" hands, and two wall-crawling hands. It will sell for $24.99 exclusively at Walmart Collector Con

Hasbro: “Spider-Man swings an invite to the X-Men’s Hellfire Gala—the biggest mutant celebration in the Marvel Universe—donning a couture costume. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Spider-Man Hellfire Gala figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel action figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's X-Men: Hellfire Gala comics. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Look for more Spider-Man and X-Men-inspired Marvel Legends Series figures to build your own Marvel Comics Multiverse."

