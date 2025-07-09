Spider-Man in His Hellfire Gala Costume Has Been Revealed for Hasbro's Marvel Legends Action Figure Line

Spidey swings in for a night on the town with his mutant buddies.
There’s no bigger party in the Marvel Universe than the Hellfire Gala, and Spider-Man is ready to attend… as depicted in a new six-inch-scale action figure from Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line.

What’s happening:

  • In the Marvel Comics universe, the Hellfire Gala is an annual event thrown by Emma Frost on the island of Krakoa… it’s basically the Met Gala for mutants, though non-mutants are also invited to attend. The event is known for its extravagant outfits and fashion statements, attracting both heroes and villains.
  • Case in point, evidently Spider-Man (AKA the non-mutant superhero whose secret identity is the mild-mannered Peter Parker) has also attended the Hellfire Gala, and now Hasbro has made that costume– crafted by mutant fashion designer Jumbo Carnation– into a Marvel Legends action figure.
  • The stylish partygoing figure sports full articulation, alternate “THWIP" hands, and two wall-crawling hands. It will sell for $24.99 exclusively at Walmart Collector Con, with pre-orders becoming available Friday, July 24th at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

What they’re saying:

  • Hasbro: “Spider-Man swings an invite to the X-Men’s Hellfire Gala—the biggest mutant celebration in the Marvel Universe—donning a couture costume. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Spider-Man Hellfire Gala figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel action figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's X-Men: Hellfire Gala comics. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Look for more Spider-Man and X-Men-inspired Marvel Legends Series figures to build your own Marvel Comics Multiverse."

