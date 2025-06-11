Hasbro Reveals Its Marvel Legends Exclusive for SDCC 2025: Gamerverse "Marvel Snap" Savage Land 3-Pack

Three characters from the X-Men corner of the Marvel Comics (and more specifically, the Marvel Snap video game) universe will be joining the Marvel Legends Gamerverse series in a very cool-looking 3-pack headed to San Diego Comic-Con 2025 as an exclusive item from Hasbro.

What’s happening:

Today the popular toy company Hasbro announced its Marvel Legends exclusive for San Diego Comic-Con 2025: the Gamerverse Marvel Snap Savage Land 3-pack of action figures.

Savage Land 3-pack of action figures. The three characters included in this action-figure pack are Rogue, Shanna the She-Devil, and Marvel’s Sauron (not to be confused with the Lord of the Rings villain)-- all depicted as they appear in the 2022 Marvel Snap video game for Windows and mobile devices.

villain)-- all depicted as they appear in the 2022 video game for Windows and mobile devices. You can pick up your own Marvel Legends Marvel Snap Savage Land 3-pack by visiting Hasbro’s booth (#3213) at SDCC in San Diego during the final weekend of July. For those who can’t attend the event, Hasbro has also indicated that limited quantities of the set will be available on the official Hasbro Pulse website

What they’re saying:

Hasbro: “Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Gamerverse Marvel SNAP Savage Land 3-Pack! These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are detailed to look like the characters' appearance in the Savage Land season of the Marvel SNAP digital game. Marvel's Sauron, Marvel's Rogue, and Marvel's Shanna the She-Devil figures are fully articulated with premium design, poseable heads, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 15 accessories, including alternate hands, spear accessory, and hypnotic eye FX for Marvel's Sauron. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine entertainment-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

More Images:

More Recent Marvel Legends News: