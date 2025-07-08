Tour the Baxter Building from "Fantastic Four: First Steps" as the Famous Marvel Headquarters Is Listed On Zillow

We can't afford it, but it's nice just to browse.

Superhero fans who are looking forward to this month’s Marvel Studios release The Fantastic Four: First Steps may want to check out a new faux Zillow listing for a certain Baxter Building in Manhattan.

What’s happening:

The fictional Baxter Building– best known as the headquarters of Marvel’s First Family, the Fantastic Four– has been “listed" on the real-estate marketplace website Zillow

Apparently selling for only $4,444,444, the 4-bedroom, 4-bath Baxter Building features a robotics bay, a super-science lab, a machine shop, and is of course flying car friendly.

Included in the listing are photos of the Baxter Building and a video tour of the property hosted by Zillow “partner agent" Jack West.

Watch Tour the Baxter Building | Get inside Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps with Zillow:

What they’re saying:

Zillow: “Behold The Baxter Building – home to the world-famous Fantastic Four. This remarkable residence blends timeless design with the latest innovations from ReedTech. Residents enjoy an adaptable living space that can stretch to fit their needs. Residents can ‘flame on!’ with the high-tech kitchen’s indoor barbecue and get instant help around the house from their robotic H.E.R.B.I.E. assistant. Enjoy stunning city views, including the rocket launch pad where the Fantastic Four prep for their next cosmic mission. You might even see the Human Torch light up the sky!"

"The residencies make up just a portion of The Baxter Building. State-of-the-art laboratories and workshops span multiple floors, providing Reed Richards and his team room to pioneer breakthroughs in robotics, aeronautics, and beyond. At the building's base lies the headquarters of the Future Foundation, where the Fantastic Four, especially unparalleled diplomat Sue Storm, champion a bold new era. Their mission: to deliver clean energy and elevate scientific progress around the globe."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released into theaters everywhere on Friday, July 25th.

