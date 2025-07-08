RSVLTS Delivers Retro-Futuristic Designs for the Modern Marvel Fan with "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Collection

There is so much excitement surrounding the arrival of the Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and even RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is hyped. Our favorite lifestyle brand has introduced their first-ever Marvel Studios The Fantastic Four: First Steps Collection that includes KUNUFLEX button-downs, All-Day Polos, a Quarter Zip, and baseball cap.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

The retro-futuristic uniforms of the Fantastic Four in their upcoming film blend together perfectly with RSVLTS’ signature stylings, and fans are sure to be delighted by the new apparel collection that launched today. Inspired by the film’s aesthetic and the bold colors associated with the team, this lineup highlights everything we love about Marvel’s First Family in styles that are easy to wear.

With 8 great looks to choose from there’s something here for every fan, but we have a feeling we know which designs will have the greatest appeal. Ben Grimm/The Thing takes the spotlight on a Kunuflex button-down, “Clobberin’ Time," that features the signature orange hue and rocky composition of his massive body.

The other designs that have us delighted are the “Fantasti-Zip" and “Fantasti-Polo," that perfectly mimic the outfits worn by the whole team. Simple and sleek, the top shoulder portion is stark white while the rest of the look is bright blue. A small “4" logo on the chest is the ideal finishing touch.

Aside from the cosplay styles, there are three designs that emphasize the whole team and their galactic adventures. “Cosmic Escapades" is decorated with that retro-futuristic look we are all loving and consists of icons of the heroes, planets, the “4" insignia, and a spaceship. If you need a bit more color for your shirt, "First Family" delivers with bold designs and comic-esque drawings that show the team in action.

Wrapping things up is “Fantastic Faces" that delivers the very expressive looks of the Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing in miniature. Then Ben Grimm takes the spotlight again on “The Thing" All-Day polo, that’s solid navy with just a bit of his orange composition along the collar to let you know it’s him. Finally, a “Fantasti-Hat" baseball cap tops off the collection and instantly makes you a member of the Fantastic Four!

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Collection is available now from RSVLTS! Happy shopping.

RSVLTS Kunuflex Button-Downs

Adult button-down shirts retail for $70

RSVLTS Quarter Zip and TLB Hat

Quarter Zips sell for $75 for quarter zip; TLB hats are $35

RSVLTS All-Day Polos

All-Day Polos sell for $70

Check These Out Too:

RSVLTS is no stranger when it comes to Marvel. From the very first collection that featured Spider-Man to today’s drop, there’s so much to love! Here are some of our favorite collections!

RSVLTS Embraces 90's Era Cartoons with Their Extraordinary "X-Men '97" Collection

On Your Left! RSVLTS Celebrates the Legacy of Captain American with Epic Star Spangled Collection

RSVLTS Celebrates Marvel's 85th Anniversary with New Apparel

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

All Photos Courtesy of RSVLTS

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!