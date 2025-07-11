Photos: "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Global Press Tour Continues as the Cast and Creators Arrive in England

The team behind Marvel Studios' latest blockbuster has made its way to the United Kingdom.

After stops in Paris and Berlin, the “4" Tour continued today as the cast and filmmakers behind Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated new movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrived in the United Kingdom in promotion of the film.

What’s happening:

First up, the cast of the movie, including Pedro Pascal (who plays Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Susan Richards / The Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm / Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm / The Thing), and Julia Garner (Shalla-Bal / The Silver Surfer) took to the blue carpet alongside The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman.

The cast and filmmaker posed for photos against various backgrounds themed to the movie, and costar Ralph Ineson (Galactus) joined them in signing autographs and taking selfies with fans.

Next it was time for a unique UK fan event, during which The Fantastic Four: First Steps composer Michael Giacchino introduced the musical suite from the film as performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. This was live-streamed into the screening of footage at the BFI IMAX cinema in South Bank.

The attending cast and creators also showed up for a swanky after-party, as evidenced by the photos below.

Here’s a group photo of Shakman, Garner, Moss-Bachrach, Pascal, Kirby, Quinn, and Ineson all together with the Fantastic Four’s loyal robot butler H.E.R.B.I.E. in front of a themed backdrop at the event.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will open in theaters everywhere on Friday, July 25th.

The Fantastic Four family is looking lovely in London! 🇬🇧



See The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters July 25. Get tickets now: https://t.co/qy8qR71712 pic.twitter.com/xxiGnGGHgw — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 11, 2025

