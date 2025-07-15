Marvel Comics Recaps the Fantastic Four's 64-Year History In One 90-Minute Video Ahead of "First Steps"

A lot has happened to Marvel's First Family across over 700 issues.

With Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated new film The Fantastic Four: First Steps finally clobberin’ its way into theaters next week, Marvel Entertainment has released a new 90-minute recap video breaking down the ongoing in-universe history of Marvel Comics’ The Fantastic Four.

What’s happening:

A new 90-minute recap video from Marvel Entertainment, viewable below, breaks down over 700 issues’ worth of The Fantastic Four ’s continuity.

’s continuity. The Fantastic Four #1 was released in November of 1961 from writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby. The comic book is still running today, with a new issue #1 (written by Ryan North with art by Humberto Ramos) having just been released last week. The “legacy" number of this most recent issue is #727.

Watch 60 Years of Fantastic Four History in 90 Minutes | Marvel Recap:

What they’re saying:

Marvel Entertainment: “From cosmic rays to Secret Wars, uncover the origins of the team, including Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic), Sue Storm (The Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (The Human Torch), Ben Grimm (The Thing), and their lineup of additional heroes coming in and out of the team. Within this epic recap are the many heroic accounts of the Fantastic Four, including their early feud with the Mole Man and his legion of subterranean kaiju, battling the shapeshifting Skrulls, quelling the Atlantean Prince Namor, and their endless encounters with their greatest nemesis of all... Dr. Doom."

