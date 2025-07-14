Be a Hero, Get FREE Marvel Swag at San Diego Comic-Con's Blood Drive!
The Robert A. Heinlein Blood Drive: saving lives and giving back at Comic-Con
Be a hero and score some awesome swag as all donors at San Diego Comic-Con's 49th Robert A. Heinlein Blood Drive will receive a Fantastic Four t-shirt from Marvel Studios!
What’s Happening:
- Every single donor will receive a free Fantastic Four T-shirt from Marvel Studios, in honor of the movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- In addition to the tee, you'll get other cool items, all while supplies last!
- Donors are automatically entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of many prizes. These fantastic items have been donated to the Blood Bank by various exhibitors and staff. You can see all the prizes on display at the Blood Drive booth in the Sails Pavilion.
- Since its start in 1977, the Robert A. Heinlein blood drive has collected over 93,204 pints of blood, impacting more than 279,000 lives.
How to Donate:
There are three convenient ways to donate:
- At Comic-Con, Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel (July 23-27)
- Location: Grand Hall A, 1st Floor, 1 Market Place, San Diego, CA 92101.
- Hours: Wednesday-Saturday from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM; Sunday from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM.
- Appointments: Strongly encouraged and can be made online or at the Blood Drive booth. Walk-ins are usually accepted, even without a badge.
- At San Diego Blood Bank Locations or Mobile Drives (July 29 - August 31)
- If you can't make it to the Hyatt during the convention, you can still donate for 35 days after at any of the San Diego Blood Bank's 10 Donation Centers or at a mobile blood drive. To schedule an appointment: Call (619) 400-8251 for San Diego County locations or (844) 380-5220 for the Irvine, Orange County center. Donors will still receive a free Marvel T-shirt (while supplies last).
- Donate Anytime Before the Convention
- Donate before Comic-Con and ask for a certificate of donation. Tell them your donation is for Comic-Con, and the group code is: CCON. Bring your certificate to the Robert A. Heinlein Blood Drive at the Hyatt during the convention to pick up your T-shirt, giveaways, and see if you’ve won one of the many special prizes. (Sorry, only one certificate per person will be accepted.
Other Comic-Con News:
- Hall H Heats Up: Disney Unveils Blockbuster Panels for San Diego Comic-Con 2025
- George Lucas to Make First-Ever San Diego Comic-Con Appearance to Discuss Lucas Museum of Narrative Art
- The #1 Movie of the Year is Invading San Diego Comic-Con 2025
- Aliens, Demigods and BBQ: Disney Reveals Blockbuster Plans for San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com