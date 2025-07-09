The #1 Movie of the Year is Invading San Diego Comic-Con 2025
No one will be left behind or forgotten — even those without con badges!
Fans are invited to celebrate everyone’s favorite experiment from Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch at San Diego Comic-Con.
What’s Happening:
- Disney is bringing the aloha spirit to San Diego Comic-Con with two key events for Lilo & Stitch fans.
- These join a growing list of Disney SDCC 2025 plans as some activations were announced yesterday for Abbott Elementary, King of the Hill, and more.
Disney’s Lilo & Stitch Activation: A Taste of Paradise in San Diego!
- When: Thursday, July 25 - Sunday, July 28 | 10 am-7 pm daily; 10 am-2 pm (Sunday only)
- What: This fun, family-friendly activation is open to all, with no Comic-Con badge required. Attendees can cool off with island-inspired photo ops and enjoy a sweet taste of paradise with free shaved ice served daily.
- Where: Gaslamp Diagonal, adjacent to the Omni Hotel (where Sixth Avenue ends)
Disney Lilo & Stitch Panel: A Look Inside the Continuing Phenomenon
- When: Thursday, July 25 | 3:15 pm-4:15 pm
- What: The original animated hit Lilo & Stitch has evolved into a massive global franchise, encompassing a 65-episode TV series, three direct-to-home entertainment films, a 26-episode anime series in Japan, multiple video games, theme park attractions, comics, books, a certified Platinum soundtrack album – and now, a live-action film inspired by the original.
Join cast and creatives including Chris Sanders (creator, writer, and original voice of Stitch), Maia Kealoha (Lilo in the new film), Tia Carrere (original voice of Nani, now playing Mrs. Kekoa), and Sydney Agudong (Nani in the live-action film) as they revisit the franchise’s enduring legacy and offer a closer look at the new movie.
- Where: Room 6BCF in the San Diego Convention Center
More Stitch at SDCC
- In addition to these events, several companies will be offering Lilo & Stitch-themed exclusive collectibles at Comic-Con. For example, Monogram International will have exclusive bag clips and pins at Booth #3645, and FiGPiN will have Lilo & Stitch mystery series items.
About Lilo and Stitch:
- Lilo and Stitch is the #1 movie worldwide in 2025 and has grossed approximately $975 million worldwide.
- A sequel to the live-action Lilo & Stitch film is already in development.
