Aliens, Demigods and BBQ: Disney Reveals Blockbuster Plans for San Diego Comic-Con 2025

From 13 star-studded panels to 4 exciting activations outside the Convention Center, there's a lot of fun coming to SDCC this year!

We’re just a few weeks away from this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, the epic annual celebration of all things pop culture. As is typically the case, Disney will have a decent-sized presence at the event, and Disney Entertainment Television just announced what they’ll be offering this year.

What’s Happening:

Inside the convention center, there will be 13 star-studded panels, autograph signing sessions and exclusive giveaways expected throughout the weekend.

Let’s begin with a look at the outdoor activations:

back to Comic-Con with A Very Abbott Block Party, where the blacktop’s been cleared; the faculty is off-duty (kind of); and the neighborhood has come out to play — no permission slips required. Those in attendance will be treated to authentic Philly water ice and waterfront views from a sky-high Ferris wheel to exclusive premiums from the school’s Lost and Found.

Alien: Earth

on the Hilton Bayfront Lawn. The experience will bring the mysterious wreckage of the USCSS Maginot to San Diego, complete with interactive thrills and never-before-seen alien specimens. Guests can visit “The Wreckage" during the day to explore new areas of the USCSS Maginot, or brave a terrifying mission at “The Wreckage: Code Red" once the sun goes down.

Alien: Earth premieres August 12th on FX and Hulu

comes to SDCC as the immensely popular series gets ready to bring the second novel, Sea of Monsters, to life. Attendees will be transported to a diner inspired by the one seen in the series, located at Fifth Ave and L St. Fans will have the chance to see through the mist, discover which of the gods they’ve been claimed by, and use exclusive drachma for god-inspired swag from mythological beings.

Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is coming to Disney+

King of the Hill

, which premieres on August 4th. Step into the Hill family’s backyard for a big ole cookout, complete with BBQ bites served up throughout the day, classic lawn games, themed photo ops and a cold can of Alamo (water) to beat the heat.

You’ll find exclusive merchandise and prizes at this activation, located right next to the Convention Center in the Bayfront’s Parking Lot A.

Disney Entertainment Television Panels and Programming

Thursday, 7/24/25

PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS (20TH TELEVISION / DISNEY BRANDED TELEVISION / DISNEY+), 11:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M., HALL H

The demigods are back! Percy Jackson and the Olympians returns to Hall H for an epic look ahead at the highly anticipated second season. Join series stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer, alongside executive producers Jon Steinberg, Craig Silverstein and Dan Shotz, for an eye-opening conversation packed with behind-the-scenes stories and a deep dive into the new season, premiering this December on Disney+. Moderated by guest star Timothy Simons, this is one Percy fans will not want to miss.

Friday, 7/25/25

PHINEAS AND FERB (DISNEY BRANDED TELEVISION / DISNEY+), 11:00-11:45 A.M., INDIGO ROOM

MOM! Phineas and Ferb are at San Diego Comic-Con! Join co-creators Dan Povenmire and Swampy Marsh as they reunite with the cast Vincent Martella, David Errigo Jr., Ashley Tisdale, Dee Bradley Baker, and Alyson Stoner at San Diego Comic-Con for the first time in a decade. Get the scoop on the brand-new season of Disney’s Phineas and Ferb , and enjoy exclusive sneak peeks and surprises.

THE WAIT IS OVER. FX’s Alien: Earth World Premiere and Q&A. When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat. Be​ among the first people in the world to see the pilot episode of FX’s Alien: Earth and join us for a super-sized, not-to-be-missed conversation with series creator Noah Hawley, EP David W. Zucker (Scott Free) and the cast of this highly anticipated sci-fi horror series inspired by the acclaimed feature film franchise. FX’s Alien: Earth makes impact Aug. 12th on the FX cable channel, Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., and Disney+ internationally.

The aliens are back—and somehow even more chaotic—as Solar Opposites heads into its final season! Join the cast and producers of Hulu’s hit animated series for an out-of-this-world panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Stars Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack, Sean Giambrone and guest star Tiffany Haddish join executive producers Mike McMahan, Josh Bycel and Sydney Ryan for an exclusive look at what’s next for your favorite extraterrestrial family —from new misadventures on Earth to more mayhem in the Wall. Expect laughs, surprises and plenty of sci-fi absurdity.

The iconic animated series King of the Hill returns to San Diego Comic-Con for the world premiere of season 14, coming to Hulu this summer! It’s been 15 years since the last original episode of King of the Hill aired, and the Hill family and longtime friends are finally back: Arlen has changed; Hank and Peggy are now retired; and Bobby is all grown up. Hear all about this classic series when co-creators and executive producers Mike Judge (Hank Hill, Boomhauer) and Greg Daniels, as well as showrunner and executive producer Saladin Patterson, along with cast Pamela Adlon (Bobby Hill), Lauren Tom (Connie and Minh Souphanousinphone) and Toby Huss (Dale Gribble) come together for the world premiere of the King of the Hill revival, ahead of its season premiere on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers on Monday, Aug. 4th.

Saturday, 7/26/25

BOB’S BURGERS (20TH TELEVISION ANIMATION / HULU / FOX), 10:00-10:45 A.M., BALLROOM 20 B

Join the Belcher family as they move to Ballroom 20. The always hilarious team from Bob’s Burgers will kick off Saturday morning with a panel no one will want to miss! Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard and supervising director Bernard Derriman will break news about the upcoming milestone 300th episode with the cast including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy. Get ready to howl with laughter through exclusive sneak peeks, a lively panel discussion and audience Q&A.

Don’t just stand there! It’s time to sit down and relax for the 2025 FUTURAMA panel. Futurama returns this fall on Hulu with 10 shiny new episodes, and Matt Groening has smuggled out some top-secret, never-before-seen footage under his fez. Come view the world premiere of this stolen treasure along with panelists Matt Groening and David X. Cohen, executive producers Claudia Katz and Ken Keeler, supervising director Peter Avanzino, moderator Lee Supercinski, and Futurama vocal superstars Billy West, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, David Herman and Maurice LaMarche. Plus, prizes! Special bonus: Everyone might get arrested!

Check out a screening of a fan-favorite episode from season four; and join creator and star Quinta Brunson, stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph, alongside executive producers Patrick Schumacker, Randall Einhorn and Brian Rubenstein for a behind-the-scenes conversation about what makes the award-winning comedy an A+ hit.

Marvel The Simpsons panel is the must-see event of Comic Con 2025. Join Futurama creator Matt Groening, The Simpsons gag writers Matt Selman and Mike Price, director Matt Faughnan, consulting producer/director David Silverman, and surprise guest stars, as they bring an exclusive sneak preview of season 37. So, put on Marge’s wig and thick Milhouse glasses for a scintillating 45 minutes of prizes, predictions and pretzels (call them Whitey Whackers).

Join executive producer and star Nathan Fillion alongside creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley as they give the audience a behind-the-scenes look at fan-favorite moments and tease new story arcs for the upcoming season. Plus, check out a special sneak preview from the season eight premiere.

​​Honey, I’m home! American Dad! is back on FOX and heading into their 20th season of outlandish plots, covert ops and alien escapades. Join the Smith family, friends and fish Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Dee Bradley Baker and Jeff Fischer, along with executive producers Matt Weitzman and Kara Vallow, and writer Nic Wegener for an unfiltered look at the behind-the-scenes antics and fan-favorite moments, plus a sneak peek at the upcoming season.

The Griffins are bringing Quahog back to San Diego. Stars Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Jennifer Tilly and Mike Henry along with executive producers Alec Sulkin and Kara Vallow return to Comic-Con with an inside look at what’s coming next for the characters, and well-known and beloved voices. Sure to bring big laughs and their signature irreverence, this panel is a can’t-miss stop for any Family Guy fan.

Making their San Diego Comic-Con debut, star and executive producer Sterling K. Brown and creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman celebrate and reflect on the captivating first season of Hulu’s Paradise, which critics called “one of the best shows on TV." The creative team will discuss all the twists and turns of season one and tease what’s to come for season two.

But What’s Missing?

One notable exclusion – at least for this writer – is any mention of Doctor Who , or its upcoming spin-off series, The War Between the Land and the Sea .

, or its upcoming spin-off series, The spin-off series is set to arrive on Disney+ at some point later this year or in 2026, but no date has been given yet.

This comes as us Doctor Who fans have been left in limbo about whether the Disney+ deal will be renewed, nor when the show might return. But it seems that with the character’s recent “regeneration," the show will return in some form – we just currently have no idea when.

fans have been left in limbo about whether the Disney+ deal will be renewed, nor when the show might return. But it seems that with the character’s recent “regeneration," the show will return in some form – we just currently have no idea when. I shared my thoughts on the current state of Doctor Who in this recent article