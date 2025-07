Stitch is all the rage once again thanks to the success of the recent live-action adaptation of the animated classic, Lilo & Stitch, which prompted us to revisit the original and ask some fun trivia questions. Some of these might be tricky or maybe even too easy, but it’s all in good fun.

Stitch Basics Question 1: Though we know Lilo & Stitch largely took place in Hawaii, it was originally developed to take place somewhere else…where? The Bahamas Alaska San Diego Kansas Question 2: What does Jumba prefer to be called instead of “Idiot Scientist?” Crazy Genius Concept Developer Evil Genius Mad Scientist Question 3: What is the name of the fish that controls the weather? Madge Pearl Pudge Pledge Question 4: A poster for what other Disney Animated film can be seen on a wall in Lilo & Nani’s home? Mulan The Emperor’s New Groove Tarzan Beauty & The Beast Question 5: According to Pleakley, humans can’t be harmed because they are important to the food chain of what animal? Snakes Mosquitoes Coyotes Tigers Question 6: Stitch makes a model of what city in Lilo’s bedroom - before destroying it? San Francisco Seattle Miami New York Question 7: In the now-closed attraction loosely based on the film, Stitch’s Great Escape, what culinary item was burped up into the faces of guests? Nacho Cheese Chili Dog Onion Rings Beer Battered Cod Question 8: In that same attraction, what was the name of the bot that served as a prison guard at the Transport Center in the pre-show? Major DomoArigato Commander Ah-Ha-A113 Sergeant C4703BK2704-90210 Lieutenant El-oh-el Question 9: David Ogden Stiers, who provided the voice of Jumba, lent his voice to several other Disney Characters. Which of the following didn't he voice? The Sultan Mr. Fenton Q. Harcourt Cogsworth The Archdeacon Question 10: Our friend who just wants to enjoy ice cream in the film never gets to. How many times has his ice cream enjoyment been interrupted in the film? Five Four Six Three Submit Answers Your Results Try Again