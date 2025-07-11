Hall H Heats Up: Disney Unveils Blockbuster Panels for San Diego Comic-Con 2025
“Predator: Badlands” and “TRON: Ares” are both heading to the main stage at SDCC 2025.
Walt Disney Studios and 20th Century Studios have made their first set of announcements for panels at San Diego Comic-Con this year, focusing on two exciting, upcoming sequels.
What’s Happening:
- San Diego Comic-Con is taking place this year from Thursday, July 24th through Sunday, July 27th at the San Diego Convention Center.
- Disney is bringing two of their most-anticipated sequel blockbusters to the epic crowds of Hall H on Friday, July 25th.
- First up is Predator: Badlands, where director Dan Trachtenberg (Prey) joins stars Elle Fanning (A Complete Unknown) and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi (The Panthers) for an exclusive look at the latest chapter in the legendary franchise.
- The panel will take place at 4:15 p.m. PT on July 25th, where you’ll get the chance to hear firsthand stories from the set, insights into the film’s new setting and characters, and get a sneak peek at never-before-seen footage.
- Predator: Badlands opens in theaters everywhere on November 7th, 2025.
- If you’re already in Hall H, you’ll want to stick around for the next panel focusing on TRON: Ares, the upcoming third installment in the cult-favorite franchise.
- Step into the Grid as director Joachim Rønning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) and the cast of TRON: Ares take the stage to discuss the highly anticipated next installment in the TRON saga.
- As with most panels, you’ll hear behind-the-scenes stories, get character insights, and have an exclusive first look at footage from the film during the panel at 5:30 p.m. PT on July 25th.
- TRON: Ares digitizes into theaters on October 10th, 2025.
- More panel announcements will be made over the weekend, so be sure to stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for the latest.
