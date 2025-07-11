George Lucas to Make First-Ever San Diego Comic-Con Appearance to Discuss Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

Guillermo del Toro, Doug Chiang, and Queen Latifah will join Lucas for the panel.

Star Wars creator and legendary filmmaker George Lucas (American Graffiti, THX 1138) is set to make his first-ever on-stage appearance at San Diego Comic-Con during the annual event’s Sunday schedule two weeks from now, in promotion of the upcoming Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. More details can be found below.

What’s happening:

A panel entitled “Sneak Peek at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art" was announced today for San Diego Comic-Con 2025. It will take place on Sunday, July 27th in Hall H.

The panel will feature Star Wars creator and Lucas Museum co-chair George Lucas alongside filmmaker Guillermo del Toro ( Pan’s Labyrinth ), Lucasfilm’s executive creative director Doug Chiang ( The Mandalorian ), and moderator Queen Latifah ( Chicago ).

), Lucasfilm’s executive creative director Doug Chiang ( ), and moderator Queen Latifah ( ). The discussion is set to cover “the power of illustrated stories and the role of narrative art in society" in addition to providing a preview of the highly anticipated Lucas Museum of Narrative Art coming to Exposition Park in Los Angeles sometime in 2026.

What they’re saying:

Chief Communications and Strategy Officer of Comic-Con David Glanzer: “We are beyond thrilled to welcome George Lucas to Comic-Con for the very first time. Nearly five decades ago, Star Wars made one of its earliest public appearances at our convention, along with a booth featuring Howard Chaykin’s now legendary Star Wars poster as a promotional item. Now, to have Mr. Lucas return—this time to debut the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art—is a true full-circle moment. His lifelong dedication to visual storytelling and world-building resonates deeply with us and our community, and the museum’s mission to celebrate narrative art in all its forms perfectly reflects what Comic-Con has championed from the very beginning."

More from the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art: