High School Besties Ashley Eckstein and Michael James Scott Launch New “HypeFriend!” Podcast
The first three episodes of the weekly podcast series are now available on select platforms.
Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein and Broadway star Michael James Scott have come together to launch a new weekly podcast called HypeFriend!
What’s Happening:
- Friends since high school, Ashley (voice of Ahsoka Tano in various Star Wars animated projects) and Michael (The Genie in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway) have launched their new podcast HypeFriend! as a weekly podcast with the singular mission of starting a friendship revolution, one “HypeFriend" at a time.
- Filled with Hypes & Gripes, Good Gossip, and Neighbor Drop-Ins, the comedy podcast centers around authentic conversation meant to inspire the next generation of friendships.
- Guests featured in the premiere episodes include voice actor Bret Iwan (voice of Mickey Mouse) and Andrew Levitt, also known as Nina West from RuPaul’s Drag Race.
- Those first three episodes are now available to listen to on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube.
- Our own Jeremiah Good recently had the chance to talk with Eckstein about the new podcast, which you can see in the clip below.
- Additionally, the HypeFriend! podcast will host the Her Universe Fashion Show After Party on Friday, July 25th, during San Diego Comic-Con.
- Fans are invited to join the special live taping, hear the backstage stories, and meet the newly crowned Her Universe Fashion Show winners.
What They’re Saying:
- Ashley Eckstein: “I’ve learned that connection is an essential need, just like food and water. We can’t be there in person for every single listener, but we can virtually create a community while simultaneously learning and sharing some tips and tricks for how to make friends and connect with those around you. Just like someone might share a recipe for a cake, there is a recipe for friendship!"
- Michael James Scott: “Ashley’s over here giving you the recipe for friendship—and I’m the friend who shows up, in a FIERCE outfit, ready to eat the cake, even if it’s burnt. And with Ashley’s baking, you never know! Honestly, doing a podcast with my lifelong bestie where we overshare and laugh too loud? That’s my love language. HypeFriend! is like a big, glittery group hug but with jazz hands."
