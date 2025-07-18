Meet Herbie (and More!) In New Behind-The-Scenes Featurette for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"

We'd be hanging out with Herbie too all the time, Ebon.

Marvel has shared a new video getting us ready for the worlds and characters we’re going to see and meet in the highly-anticipated new film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Entertainment has shared a new behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing the creation of the characters and world of The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Director Matt Shakman opens the video before being joined by other creatives behind the film, as well as some of the cast, including Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm) and Ebon Mos-Bachrach (Ben Grimm), and Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards) sharing their experiences bringing these characters and story to life.

Throughout, we see a lot of the practical effects and visual effects that bring these characters and worlds to life, including the practical creation of Herbie.

A good portion of the video emphasizes how big of a fan-favorite Herbie is set to be, showing off his creation and revealing that his role in the film kept expanding, with Bachrach sharing his fondness for the new character.

Take a look at the full featurette in the video below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world , The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family (Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

introduces Marvel’s First Family (Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. The film releases in theaters on Friday, July 25, 2025, and you can head over to Fandango to get your tickets