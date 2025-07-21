Snack Like a Superhero with Limited-Time Fantastic Four Eats at Disney Parks Across the Globe

Limited-time offerings inspired by “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” are coming to the Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Disney Parks across the globe are inviting you to power up with a selection of treats inspired by The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is about to hit theaters later this week, and three Disney resorts are celebrating with some limited-time offerings, as shared by the Disney Parks Blog

These out-of-this-world offerings pack the perfect punch of flavors and fun, inspired by the abilities, attributes, and adventures of this iconic team.

We’ll start off with a look at the out-of-this-world offerings coming to the Disneyland Resort meet with the Fantastic Four themselves!

Disneyland Park – Tomorrowland

Alien Pizza Planet (Mobile order available)

The Fantastic Four: Clobberin’ Sipper: With purchase of beverage (Limit two per person, per transaction. No discounts apply.)

Clobberin’ Sipper: With purchase of beverage Mister Fantastic Straw Clip: With purchase of beverage (Limit two per person, per transaction. No discounts apply.)

First Family – 4 Item Combo: Cheese or pepperoni pizza slice served with side garden salad, specialty dessert, and a specialty beverage

Yancy Street Black and White Cookie

Galactic Grill (Mobile order available)

Tomorrowland Fruit Cart

Churros near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters

Pretzels near Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

Pym Test Kitchen (Mobile order available)

Fantastic Elastic Mozzarella Stick: Served with sour cream and onion ranch

Served with sour cream and onion ranch Invisible Indulgence: Clear lemon pie with a shortbread crust, whipped cream, and meringue pieces

Shawarma and More

Select Outdoor Vending Locations

Over at Disneyland Paris, you can fire up your appetite and toast to our cosmic heroes with a selection of specialty beverages and appetizers at Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel.

Elastic Elixir: Inspired by the scientific genius of Mister Fantastic, this cocktail stretches the boundaries of mixology with Gordon’s London dry gin, violet liqueur, Paragon Timur berry flavor cordial, coconut water, blue curacao flavor syrup, lime drink, mediterranean tonic, and blueberry flavor pearls.

Invisible Strength: Inspired by the fearless Invisible Woman, this cocktail combines elegance and power in a mysteriously clear blend with Skyy vodka infusions raspberry flavor, Malibu, lychee liqueur, coconut water and rose flavor, mascarpone with blue curaçao flavor syrup, and lychee preparation.

Clobberin’ Time: Inspired by The Thing, this cocktail captures the complexity of this nearly indestructible character: tough on the outside, soft at the core, with Amaretto Disarrono and coffee, Fair liqueurs, pear nectar, lemon juice, and mango-passion concentrate.

Flame On: Inspired by The Human Torch, this mocktail lights up the palate with mango nectar, lime drink, Paragon Timur Berry flavor cordial, cinnamon roll flavor, blood orange syrup, and Sprite.

The Tasty 4 Tenders: Breaded Chicken strips with Doritos chips, lemon and onion sour cream.

Fantastic Mega Cookie: Giant warm cookie with white chocolate and dark chocolate ganache filling, and meringuettes.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Lastly, the popcorn cups in Tomorrowland at Hong Kong Disneyland are also getting a makeover, so you can snack in superhero style! This fan-favorite, fan-tastic park treat is the perfect way to fuel up before taking on your next mission.

Tomorrowland Popcorn Cart (Available beginning July 23rd while supplies lasts)

Popcorn Scoop with Popcorn

About The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Set in a lively, retro-futuristic universe inspired by the 1960s, The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family, Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most significant challenge yet.

They must balance their heroic responsibilities with their family bonds while defending Earth against the relentless cosmic entity Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles, directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Kevin Feige, with executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25th, 2025.

