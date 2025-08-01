Park Days & Lattes: New Starbucks Fall Collection Arrives at Walt Disney World
We’re celebrating park days and lattes with the latest Starbucks collection available at Walt Disney World.
Fall is almost upon us, and with the imminent arrival of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party to Walt Disney World, Starbucks has debuted their latest Disney Parks collection. Pumpkin spice lovers will adore this new collection, which features a tote bag, an acrylic tumbler, and a travel tumbler. The design, which is the same across all the products, features everything fall you could think of – from pumpkins (Mickey-shaped and not), to leaves and even a PSL (pumpkin spice latte) reference.
You might even spot a little Starbucks cup hidden among the fall cornucopia.
The travel tumbler even has a little coffee cup dangling from it, featuring the one and only Mickey Mouse.
The acrylic tumbler costs $29.99, while the travel tumbler will set you back $39.99.
More Halloween and Fall Season Merchandise:
- Access to the spookiest Disney apparel is easier than ever with the arrival of a new Disney Halloween collection on Amazon.
- The Jim Henson Company has teamed up with General Mills to celebrate Halloween with merchandise inspired by their three iconic spooky season Monster Cereals.
- Disney has showcased a shriek peek at some of the spirited merchandise that will await Halloween lovers at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year.
- Dozens of new items have poured into Disney Store’s Halloween Shop, including adorable themed Squishmallows and Mickey and Minnie dated plush.
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!