Park Days & Lattes: New Starbucks Fall Collection Arrives at Walt Disney World

I can almost taste a pumpkin spice latte with the arrival of this new merchandise…

We’re celebrating park days and lattes with the latest Starbucks collection available at Walt Disney World.

Fall is almost upon us, and with the imminent arrival of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party to Walt Disney World, Starbucks has debuted their latest Disney Parks collection. Pumpkin spice lovers will adore this new collection, which features a tote bag, an acrylic tumbler, and a travel tumbler. The design, which is the same across all the products, features everything fall you could think of – from pumpkins (Mickey-shaped and not), to leaves and even a PSL (pumpkin spice latte) reference.

You might even spot a little Starbucks cup hidden among the fall cornucopia.

The travel tumbler even has a little coffee cup dangling from it, featuring the one and only Mickey Mouse.

The acrylic tumbler costs $29.99, while the travel tumbler will set you back $39.99.

