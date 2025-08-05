Hallo-Week Continues with Adorable, Not-So-Spooky Styles Starring Winnie the Pooh and Friends

According to Pooh the holiday should be called "Hunnyween!"

It’s Hallo-Week at Disney Store which means a plethora of seasonal selections are about to be revealed and best of all there’s something new to check out every single day! Fans seeking spooky accessories, outfits, and decor will discover that Disney Store has it all! Today’s drop includes frighteningly fun Winnie the Pooh styles.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Winnie the Pooh and Piglet "Happy Hunny Ween" Tote Bag

Winnie the Pooh and Piglet Halloween Pullover Hoodie for Adults

Winnie the Pooh and Piglet Halloween T-Shirt for Women

Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Halloween T-Shirt for Adults

Winnie the Pooh Halloween Baseball Cap with Plush for Adults

Winnie the Pooh "Happy Hunnyween!" Pullover Sweatshirt for Women

More Disney Store Hallo-week:

Want to bring about the best Halloween ever? Get your holiday celebration started now with incredible apparel, accessories and collectibles themed to all things Disney.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!