Hallo-Week Continues with Adorable, Not-So-Spooky Styles Starring Winnie the Pooh and Friends
It’s Hallo-Week at Disney Store which means a plethora of seasonal selections are about to be revealed and best of all there’s something new to check out every single day! Fans seeking spooky accessories, outfits, and decor will discover that Disney Store has it all! Today’s drop includes frighteningly fun Winnie the Pooh styles.
What’s Happening
- Halloween hype is heating across the internet and especially at Disney Store, where all week long they will be unveiling new products as part of Hallo-Week.
- Last month Disney Store welcomed eerie selections from The Haunted Mansion, followed by the official opening of the Halloween Shop, and now they’re back with more.
- Tuesday’s fun finds include Winnie The Pooh fashions and accessories, and if these look familiar, it’s because they’re available at Walt Disney World too! Among the items are:
- Tote Bags
- Sweatshirts
- T-Shits
- Baseball Cap
- Hallo-Week is happening now at Disney Store. Check back daily to see the next spooky drop!
Winnie the Pooh and Piglet "Happy Hunny Ween" Tote Bag
Winnie the Pooh and Piglet Halloween Pullover Hoodie for Adults
Winnie the Pooh and Piglet Halloween T-Shirt for Women
Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Halloween T-Shirt for Adults
Winnie the Pooh Halloween Baseball Cap with Plush for Adults
Winnie the Pooh "Happy Hunnyween!" Pullover Sweatshirt for Women
