Hallo-Week at Disney Store Spotlights the Cozy Mickey Mouse Home Collection

Fall fashion and simple decor will add just a touch of Halloween to your seasonal style.

It’s Hallo-Week at Disney Store which means a plethora of seasonal selections are about to be revealed and best of all there’s something new to check out every single day! Fans seeking spooky accessories, outfits, and decor will discover that Disney Store has it all! Today is all about cozy home decor and loungewear featuring Mickey Mouse.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

Halloween hype is heating across the internet and especially at Disney Store, where all week long they will be unveiling new products as part of Hallo-Week.

Last month Disney Store welcomed eerie selections from The Haunted Mansion opening of the Halloween Shop

Thursday’s drop includes styles for the home from pillows and blankets to robes, sweatpants and more. If you’ve recently visited Walt Disney World, you might have spotted some of these items at Disney Springs too

As mentioned, Mickey Mouse is the inspiration for each look and is featured in a color palette of ivory, orange, black and gold.

Hallo-Week is happening now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey Mouse Icon Robe for Adults

Mickey Mouse Icon Waffle Pullover Hoodie for Women

Mickey Mouse Icon Waffle Button Down Shirt for Women

Mickey Mouse Icon Waffle Lounge Pants for Women - Cream

Mickey Mouse Icon Waffle Lounge Pants for Women - Orange

Mickey Mouse Icon Halloween Throw Pillow

Mickey Mouse Halloween Pumpkin Throw Blanket

Mickey Mouse Icon Halloween Lantern

Mickey Mouse Halloween Pumpkin Bowl with Lid

Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Sculpted Mug

Mickey Mouse Icon Halloween "Home" Glass Tumbler

More Disney Store Hallo-week:

Want to bring about the best Halloween ever? Get your holiday celebration started now with incredible apparel, accessories and collectibles themed to all things Disney.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!