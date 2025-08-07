Hallo-Week at Disney Store Spotlights the Cozy Mickey Mouse Home Collection
It’s Hallo-Week at Disney Store which means a plethora of seasonal selections are about to be revealed and best of all there’s something new to check out every single day! Fans seeking spooky accessories, outfits, and decor will discover that Disney Store has it all! Today is all about cozy home decor and loungewear featuring Mickey Mouse.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening
- Halloween hype is heating across the internet and especially at Disney Store, where all week long they will be unveiling new products as part of Hallo-Week.
- Last month Disney Store welcomed eerie selections from The Haunted Mansion, followed by the official opening of the Halloween Shop, and now they’re back with more.
- Thursday’s drop includes styles for the home from pillows and blankets to robes, sweatpants and more. If you’ve recently visited Walt Disney World, you might have spotted some of these items at Disney Springs too!
- As mentioned, Mickey Mouse is the inspiration for each look and is featured in a color palette of ivory, orange, black and gold.
- Hallo-Week is happening now at Disney Store. Check back daily to see the next spooky drop!
Free Shipping at Disney Store
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Mickey Mouse Icon Robe for Adults
Mickey Mouse Icon Waffle Pullover Hoodie for Women
Mickey Mouse Icon Waffle Button Down Shirt for Women
Mickey Mouse Icon Waffle Lounge Pants for Women - Cream
Mickey Mouse Icon Waffle Lounge Pants for Women - Orange
Mickey Mouse Icon Halloween Throw Pillow
Mickey Mouse Halloween Pumpkin Throw Blanket
Mickey Mouse Icon Halloween Lantern
Mickey Mouse Halloween Pumpkin Bowl with Lid
Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Sculpted Mug
Mickey Mouse Icon Halloween "Home" Glass Tumbler
More Disney Store Hallo-week:
Want to bring about the best Halloween ever? Get your holiday celebration started now with incredible apparel, accessories and collectibles themed to all things Disney.
- Day 1: Disney Store Presents Daily Drops for Hallo-Week Kicking Things Off with Loungefly and Disney Lacers Releases
- Day 2: Hallo-Week Continues with Adorable, Not-So-Spooky Styles Starring Winnie the Pooh and Friends
- Day 3: Trouble's Brewing at Disney Store as the Disney Villains Collection Arrives for Hallo-week
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!