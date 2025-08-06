Photos: Spooky Meets Sweet with New Pastel Halloween Merchandise at Walt Disney World

These adorable pastel Halloween accessories were just spotted at EPCOT — perfect for adding some sweet & spooky style to your collection!

If your spooky style leans more sweet than scary, you’re in for a treat! The highly sought-after pink Minnie and Mickey ghost Halloween merchandise has been spotted at EPCOT.

This adorable pink Minnie and Mickey merch was recently spotted at the Creations Shop in EPCOT, much to the delight of Disney fans hunting for the perfect pastel accessories to wear in the parks or charming décor to add a touch of Halloweentime magic to their homes!

There is a pink ghost ear headband featuring knit ghost versions of Minnie and Mickey Mouse in place of the “ears" with a knit pastel pink headband and pink velour lining along the inside of the headband that retails for $34.99.

A 30oz pastel pink tumbler decorated with Minnie and Mickey Mouse ghosts, black cats, pumpkins, and autumn leaves, complete with a pumpkin-shaped Mickey straw topper. This festive tumbler is priced at $39.99.

This pastel Halloween mug features Ghost Minnie holding a pumpkin on one side and a black cat, candy corn, and sparkles on the other. It’s both dishwasher- and microwave-safe for everyday use. The mug retails for $19.99.

And a white Minnie Mouse ghost plush pillow clutching a small pumpkin— the perfect addition to any cute, spooky home décor. The pillow retails for $34.99.

